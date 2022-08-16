NewRocket, an Elite ServiceNow partner, recognized as one of Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies

Growth fueled by global team of established ServiceNow experts driving extraordinary client results

VISTA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewRocket, an Elite ServiceNow Partner that advises and supports clients in designing, implementing, and managing digital workflows to improve employee and customer experiences, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in 2022. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, providing a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful independent businesses. Following the unification of six legacy companies this year, NewRocket has achieved rapid growth by partnering with customers to address their most challenging problems, cultivating talent across the ServiceNow ecosystem, leading with empathy, and delivering excellence.

"NewRocket's place on the Inc. 5000 list is a huge testament to the drive, agility, and creativity of our Crew," says CEO Matt Stoyka. "Every Crew Member has had a hand in shaping our core values, and the culture we've created together is the momentum behind the growth we've achieved in such a short period of time."

With certification badges across all four ServiceNow workflows, NewRocket is distinct in the ecosystem, with the capability to go beyond technical implementation, working end-to-end to advise, implement and operate for clients at scale.

NewRocket has significant experience advising and supporting more than 1,000 customers across all areas of the NOW platform to maximize their investment and achieve their transformation goals. Delivered by an established and growing global team of experts with industry experience, NewRocket enables organizations to maximize their ServiceNow investment and deliver extraordinary experiences.

"Building a world-class company is never easy. Our global Crew of experts has done an amazing job supporting our customers to maximize the performance and value of the ServiceNow platform. We are laser-focused on creating opportunities for our Crew to build their ServiceNow expertise and knowledge because they are the foundation of our culture, and culture fuels worlds-class outcomes," says Stoyka.

With its origins amid the remote work era, NewRocket leveraged the pandemic's challenges as an opportunity to build a remote-first, empathy-driven culture, and target ecosystem gaps in an explosively growing market. As digital transformation continues to spark growth across industries, NewRocket brings deep platform expertise, specialized industry experience, and empathetic design thinking to high-demand service areas through an agile model that is experience-centric and delivers outcomes faster to maximize clients' investments at scale.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Today, NewRocket has 520+ highly skilled ServiceNow experts worldwide, with an unrivaled depth and breadth of ServiceNow experience delivering more than 4,000 projects for 1,000 customers, including 20% of the Fortune 200. Learn more about NewRocket at newrocket.com.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About NewRocket

An Elite ServiceNow partner, NewRocket is recognized as ServiceNow's Americas Partner Award Winner 2021 and Global Partner Award Winner 2021. As one of only three providers with certification badges across all four ServiceNow workflows, NewRocket has significant experience advising and supporting more than 1,000 customers across all areas of the NOW platform to maximize their investment and achieve their transformation goals. Creating extraordinary experiences is at the core of everything we do. Whether we're building and implementing workflows, designing portals, managing risk, and security programs, or offering data and insights to fuel businesses, we deliver incredible outcomes for the people at the forefront of the technology. Our collaborative, experience-centric approach to problem-solving enables an empathetic experience that makes technology easy to use. NewRocket goes beyond to help confidently design and implement transformative strategies that deliver real value. Then, we help sustain a healthy, current, and highly available ServiceNow platform to continually evolve and enable internal and external customers to thrive. We digitally transform, optimize, and manage businesses - from the server room to the board room. With global reach and local presence, we bring innovative and creative solutions to customers in Financial Services, Healthcare, Government, and Technology.

For more information, please visit www.newrocket.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

