PowerTech™️ Enters Into A Memorandum of Understanding Agreement (MOU) with Smart Product Concepts to Expand the Market Capacity and Anchor the IoT business

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Resources, Inc., (OTC: KRFG) and its wholly subsidiary, Powertech Corporation Limited ("Powertech"), is pleased to announce that Powertech™ has entered a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") With Smart Product Concepts who creates and owns the Team Cuisine® brand of products, a renowned German Innovative Kitchen Brand. The MOU allows Powertech™ to expand and anchor the IoT market in the future by providing a power-saving solution to achieve carbon neutrality whilst Team Cuisine® is able to expand the market capacity in Asia with their Smart Kitchen Appliance with integrated IoT solutions.

Cross Sector and Cross-Regional Collaboration in Pursuit of Revitalizing the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development

Upon signing a formal agreement, Powertech™ will be distributing Team Cuisine® products in the Asia markets. This partnership is to strengthen the mean of innovative implementation and achieve low carbon living to a greater extent.

The mission at Team Cuisine® is to make home cook an enjoyable and easy experience in a smart lifestyle. Powertech will provide a wide range of Team Cuisine® Smart kitchen appliances through different similar partnerships, filling the market with home appliances that can work with any cooking style, ranging from sous-vide starter sets to individual gadgets and smart appliances that can be controlled remotely. Powertech believes that everyone enjoys food and cooking, especially after the pandemic. Most people are called to develop smart eco-living. Initially we plan to bring six Team Cuisine flagship products to the Asia markets, including Smart Cooking Machine, Smart Pressure Cooker, Smart Convection Oven, Smart Air Fryer, Smart Air Fryer Oven and Smart Sous Vide Stick. These products are empowered intelligent mobiles App control, built in step-by-step guided recipes for culinary inspiration, the All-in-one multi-functional design replacing different appliances to reduce electronic waste and power usage.

A Critical Milestone in IoT for Smarter Business in Powertech in Asia

According to a report, the Asia Pacific Household Cooking Appliance Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Also, the China market dominated the Asia Pacific Household Cooking Appliance Market by Country in 2020. It is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; by that, achieving a market value of $44,032.4 million by 2027. The Japan market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, the India market is expected to unveil a CAGR of 7.7% during (2021 - 2027).

The pandemic has changed people's living habits passively and more people are becoming at-home chef due to the strict social distancing regulation. As a result, this circumstance persuades household consumers to substitute their traditional cooking appliances with smart cooking appliances, to create restaurant-quality meals. Powertech™ believes a series of smart kitchen products is able to leverage our company to grow IoT business in a good and healthy approach and merge the latest technology into the modern appliance. The desire for this high-efficiency cooking equipment is also surging, as a number of individuals have taken up cooking as a pastime and are thus buying the most up-to-date smart appliances.

Outlook of the Smart Kitchen Appliances

The global smart kitchen appliances market size to be valued at USD 43.83 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period. Adjustment in living standards worldwide and a growing interest in smart connected home appliances are driving the kitchen cooking appliance industry. The demand for energy-efficient appliances with user-friendly interfaces is another factor driving kitchen appliance purchases. Antimicrobial hardware such as coppers, brasses, and bronze are becoming increasingly popular. Copper-based materials have been found to inhibit the transmission of viruses and bacteria in studies. Home appliances are increasingly making their way into shopping trolleys as individuals in the COVID world spend more time at home. While the lockdowns caused some instability in the business, overall consumer sentiment has been strong, and the prognosis is positive.

William Fu, CEO of Powertech, commented " Smart Kitchen Appliances' high-end built-in solutions utterly embedded into our existing new lifestyle, combining power saving technology with new-fangled designs to redefine the power usage in IoT experience. The growing popularity of the smart home idea signifies well for the market's growth in the coming years. Moreover, advanced technologies have resulted in the introduction of innovative home cooking manufacturers that carry touch screens, sensors and built-in cameras, as well as voice assistants and connectivity. Smart kitchen appliances that are IoT enabled can be monitored and operated remotely via the internet utilizing smartphones. Granted, this cross-sector collaboration is one step forward to anchor our IoT business together with our smart power solutions. "

