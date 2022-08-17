Blis appoints new VP of Programmatic Partnerships and new RVP Midwest/West, continuing hiring spree in the US

New strategic roles join over 10 new hires in the region in 2022 so far





NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis , the audience-first platform that doesn't rely on personal data, today announced the hire of David Asch as VP of Programmatic Partnerships and Jonathan Alt as RVP Midwest and West in the US. The new strategic roles were created to fulfill the increasing demand from Blis' clients in the US.

With over fifteen years of industry experience working in the region, David Asch joins Blis from AudienceX, where he was the VP of sales for the US, leading the entire sales management for the region – ensuring that campaigns were leveraging the best performing blend of tactics across channels and screens.

Jonathan Alt joins the Blis team to support Blis' growth across the Midwest and West coast. For the past seven years, Jonathan held different positions at Dotdash to ultimately become Chief Revenue Officer, Lifestyle Brands at the company. Prior to that, Jonathan worked across different media and adtech companies, including Basis Technologies, Game Show Network and Viacom.

"For the first time, Blis has hired a VP of Programmatic Partnerships exclusively dedicated to the US market," said Gil Larsen, Managing Director Americas at Blis. "Expanding our operations across the country is extremely important to Blis' future plans. Supporting our clients to navigate this new privacy-first scenario with a platform that doesn't rely on personal data is our highest priority. Both Jonathan and David will be instrumental to the success of our business and I'm excited to have them on board to support our growth in the region."

Blis has been operating in the US since 2016 and growing rapidly since then, with employees based in key markets across the nation. In addition to David and Jonathan's hires, Blis also announced several other important hires in the region, following the recent investment from LDC, with headcount growing by 41% so far in 2022.

"Blis has made significant investments in our product over the past two years with a focus on delivering client outcomes programmatically without relying on personal data," said David Asch, VP of Programmatic Partnerships at Blis, US. "Being able to develop our programmatic partnerships even further is critical to the business and I'm looking forward to delivering our roadmap across the country in 2022."

About Blis

Blis is the audience-first platform that doesn't rely on personal data. We're an integrated planning and buying platform that delivers scaled, relevant and high-performing audiences, helping the world's largest brands and media agencies achieve their goals.

Over the past 18 years, Blis has built its reputation on delivering award-winning location-powered advertising solutions. In today's consumer-centric landscape, Blis is transforming the role of location data by combining it with a broad range of rich and powerful datasets to give our clients the deepest audience understanding available. Our unique approach to integrated planning and buying provides personalized targeting and performance without reliance on personal data. We serve relevant ads to the highest-value addressable audiences across any channel and deliver our clients' campaign outcomes every time, from brand awareness and engagement through to store/site visits and sales.

Established in the UK in 2004, Blis now operates in more than 40 offices across five continents. Working with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency.

To learn more, visit blis.com .

