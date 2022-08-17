Duke Energy supports reliability, grid operations with two new lithium-ion battery sites in Florida

Company completes new battery storage sites in Alachua and Hamilton counties to maximize benefits to customers and the grid

New sites demonstrate Duke Energy's increasing investment in advanced technology and clean energy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida today announced two new lithium-ion battery sites in Alachua and Hamilton counties to enhance grid operations, increase efficiencies and improve overall reliability for surrounding communities.

"At Duke Energy, we are always looking ahead for innovative technologies that can help us better serve Florida customers," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "These battery sites will help us continue to improve local reliability for our customers and provide significant energy services to the power grid."

As the grid manager and operator, Duke Energy Florida can optimize the versatility of battery technology to provide multiple customer and electric system benefits, to include balancing energy demand, managing intermittent resources such as solar energy, increasing energy security and deferring traditional power grid upgrades.

The recently completed Micanopy battery site in Alachua County is 8.25 megawatts and is located 15 miles southwest of Gainesville . The site provides a cost-effective solution for focused power quality and reliability for the town of Micanopy and nearby neighbors.

Completed in April, the second site is 5.5 megawatts and is located 1.5 miles south of the Florida - Georgia border in the town of Jennings in Hamilton County . This site will continue to improve power reliability through energy storage as an alternative solution to installing new and more costly distribution equipment.

Duke Energy Florida's continued investment in battery technology reflects the company's belief that energy storage plays a significant and evolving role in how energy is delivered to customers now and in the future.

Earlier this year, Duke Energy Florida announced the completion of three battery projects in Gilchrist, Gulf and Highlands counties. The new sites are part of Duke Energy's commitment to have six battery sites, totaling 50 megawatts, in operation in Florida this year.

Duke Energy Florida's commitment to renewable energy

With a combined investment of more than $2 billion, Duke Energy Florida's solar generation portfolio will include 25 grid-tied solar power plants that will benefit all Florida customers and provide 1,500 megawatts of emission-free generation and approximately 5 million solar panels in the ground by 2024.

Duke Energy remains committed to the deployment of battery technology in Florida. A 3.5-megawatt solar plus storage microgrid site will be added at Pinellas County's John Hopkins Middle School. The microgrid will support grid operations and provide backup electric power to the school when it must operate as a special needs hurricane evacuation shelter. The microgrid consists of a 1-megawatt solar parking canopy array, a 2.5-megawatt battery and associated controls, which will store and deploy clean, renewable energy to the school and grid. The project enhances electric service and grid operations for customers.

In addition to expanding its battery storage technology and solar investments, Duke Energy Florida is investing in transportation electrification to support the growing U.S. adoption of electric vehicles (EV) through the addition of 627 EV charging stations, including 52 DC Fast Chargers, and a modernized power grid to deliver diverse and reliable energy solutions to best serve our customers.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com . The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

