myDigitalOffice in the top 12% of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S

myDigitalOffice continues its rapid momentum with 1,047% 3-year growth, earning a top spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List.

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- myDigitalOffice (MDO), the world's fastest growing hotel performance management platform, today announced its rank on the annual Inc. 5000 List, which highlights the fastest-growing private companies in America. Following a three-year run where the company grew by over 1,000%, MDO came in at #608 overall, and is the sixth fastest growing private company in all of Travel and Hospitality.



"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S, especially in light of the economic headwinds that continues to impact our industry, is a testament to our team's dedication and the resiliency of our amazing customers," says MDO Founder & CEO, Ali Moloo. "We are honored to be part of this list of innovative companies, and I congratulate the entire myDigitalOffice family on this momentous achievement."



Over the past few years, MDO has continued to expand within forward-thinking REITs, global hospitality brands, hotel owner & operator groups such as Highgate, Hotel Equities, Commonwealth, and many others. With over 5,000 hotels using MDO's platform today, the momentum is a testament to the company's people, product, and process, and to the business results achieved by its customers.



To be selected as one of the 5,000 fastest growing companies out of over six million privately held companies in the U.S. speaks volumes regarding the capabilities of myDigitalOffice. This year's list is particularly special because it showcases organizations that have flourished amidst a highly challenging and unprecedented economic landscape.

"We're excited to build on this momentum and continue to provide our customers with best-in-class hotel software that solves real-world problems." Moloo shared.

myDigitalOffice (MDO) is the world's fastest growing hotel data platform, providing customers with centralized, digital access to all of their hotel's most critical documents and cross-functional performance metrics. The visibility, connectivity, and control delivered by our award-winning cloud-based dashboards, document management software and integrated data feeds allow teams to reach greater levels of productivity, budget and forecast, and reduce environmental impact while optimizing profitability. Learn more at www.mydigitaloffice.com.

