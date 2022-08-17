North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to Modernize Medicaid Systems Platform with KPMG and Red Hat

KPMG collaborates with Red Hat to deliver an integrated platform to transform the state's Medicaid software program for streamlined care delivery

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP today announced that the State of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has selected the KPMG Resource Integration Suite (KRIS) Connected Platform to integrate multiple technology solutions and enable optimized health outcomes across the state. The KRIS Connected Platform primarily uses industry leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift, to implement a central systems integration cloud platform and modernize the state's Medicaid software operations to help streamline the delivery of critical health services.

KPMG LLP (PRNewsfoto/KPMG LLP) (PRNewswire)

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) manages the delivery of health and human-related services for North Carolinians, working closely with healthcare professionals, community leaders and advocacy groups and many local, state and federal entities to care for NC residents. The department saw an opportunity to modernize its Medicaid program, a health insurance program for low-income individuals and families who cannot afford health care costs, to better serve citizens and improve the digital experience for care providers in the program.

With KPMG and Red Hat, NCDHHS is shifting away from its legacy environments to adopt modern, cloud-based applications to integrate disparate systems and comply with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) guidance, enabling patients and care providers to more safely and efficiently access vital health information. NCDHHS selected KPMG's KRIS Connected Platform powered by Red Hat OpenShift to enhance application and data interoperability for its Medicaid software systems.

The KPMG KRIS Connected Platform can enable NCDHHS to respond more rapidly to market demands and helps decrease the overall costs of the state's technology footprint by utilizing Red Hat OpenShift to support cloud-native, containerized workloads. In addition, NCDHHS will use Red Hat Integration to more seamlessly integrate various applications and technology solutions necessary to address nuanced elements of the Medicaid system.

KPMG and Red Hat's collaboration continues to provide enhanced hybrid cloud experiences for customers while meeting requirements for regulated industries such as health care. By combining Red Hat's open source technologies with KPMG's services, such as the KRIS Connected Platform, customers such as NCDHHS can more easily modernize systems to better meet the needs of patients and care providers.

Supporting Quotes

Mark Calem, advisory managing director, Health and Government Solutions, KPMG LLP

"The KRIS Connected Platform has seen a lot of interest from Medicaid and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services because it is modular, flexible and ideal for meeting the integration and shared services needs of local, state and federal government agencies. Most importantly, it supports the future of hybrid cloud integration, and we are glad to work with Red Hat to bring these transformational opportunities to our clients."

Charles Carter, Assistant Secretary of Technology Services, State of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

"By leveraging the KPMG KRIS Connected Platform and Red Hat technology, we are bringing North Carolina's Medicaid program into the next generation so we meet the long-term needs of North Carolinians. This collaboration has been an important step to ensure our systems are innovative, transparent, and can respond to programmatic changes faster."

Chris Gray, vice president, North America Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat

"Red Hat collaborates across a vast ecosystem of solution providers, systems integrators, software vendors and more to help our customers successfully modernize and transform IT environments to meet their unique business needs. By integrating Red Hat OpenShift with KPMG's KRIS platform, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services can more easily bring together cloud-based, legacy and on-premises systems to streamline operations and provide better user experiences for care providers and patients. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with KPMG in the public sector and beyond."

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 144 countries and territories and has more than 236,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us .

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KPMG LLP