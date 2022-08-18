Acura Precision EV Concept Debuts at Monterey, Previews Future Design Language for Electrified Era

Acura Precision EV Concept makes global debut at Monterey Car Week, one of the world's top gatherings of automotive and motorsports enthusiasts

Concept expresses Acura's intense focus on performance through design, with inspiration drawn from luxury Italian power boats

Pushing the boundaries of Acura design and technology, the concept showcases a future vision of electrified vehicles with distinct manual and full driving automation experiences

Acura's new design language will be first seen on a dynamically styled all-electric SUV arriving in 2024

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acura today debuted the Acura Precision EV Concept previewing the performance brand's future design language as it prepares to enter the electrified era starting in 2024 with a dynamically styled all-electric SUV. Once again showcasing the performance brand's design direction during Monterey Car Week, one of the world's top gatherings of automotive and motorsports enthusiasts, the concept model was created by the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles to push the boundaries of Acura design and technology, showcasing Acura's future vision of electrified vehicles with distinct manual and full driving automation experiences.

"The Acura Precision EV Concept is a design study that will shape the direction of future Acura products in the electrified era including our first all-electric SUV in 2024," said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales. "We are committed to delivering Precision Crafted Performance in every facet of the Acura client experience which includes a powerful and very exciting direction for the next generation of electrified Acura models."

Inspired by the elegance, artistry and harmony of form and function unique to luxury Italian power boats, the Acura Precision EV Concept expresses Acura's intense focus on performance with a wide, athletic stance, expressive silhouette and sharp character lines dressed in eye-catching Double Apex Blue with a matte finish.

"The Acura Precision EV Concept is a look into our future direction and continues Acura's Precision Crafted Performance design language with a modern expression of performance" said Dave Marek, Acura executive creative director. "The Acura Precision EV Concept will be our North Star as we move into an exciting electrified future, and you will see these design cues translate over to future production models."

The Acura Precision EV Concept features a theatrical lighting approach that previews an electrified powertrain through a dramatic illuminated evolution of Acura's Diamond Pentagon grille, Chicane DRL signature and new "Particle Glitch" lighting on the front and rear facias. The emotional "Particle Glitch" design theme is repeated on the spokes of the Concept's striking 23-inch wheels.

"The Acura Precision EV Concept continues to build on Precision Crafted Performance 'Seamless and Dynamic' exterior design language with a pronounced front fascia to emphasize the next-generation Seamless Illuminated Fascia for an EV," said Andy Foster, exterior chief designer. "The 'Particle Glitch' lower detailing explores what EV performance could look like as Acura shifts toward its electrified future."

Stimulating, visceral and premium, the performance-focused interior design of the Acura Precision EV Concept reveals Acura's vision of an immersive experience that engages the driver's senses. Inspired by the cockpit of a Formula 1 race car with a low-slung driving position, high-performance driver sightlines and a two-grip yoke-style steering wheel, the hyper-modern EV interior space features dual experiences – an exhilarating Instinctive Drive mode that heightens the performance experience and a calming Spiritual Lounge mode during autonomous operation.

Instinctive Drive mode maximizes the joy of performance driving by elevating the dynamic connection with the machine with racing-style digital instrumentation and invigorating red ambient and pipe lighting.

Spiritual Lounge mode retracts the steering wheel as it transforms the cabin into a warm, calming experience with soothing scents and restful "under water" animated projection so the driver can relax and recharge.

A sanctuary of speed and spirit, the cabin is beautifully crafted with sustainable, environmentally-responsible materials creating premium, unique finishes including marbled recycled plastic trim and 100% biomass leather. All the aluminum used, as well as the dimensional green cast acrylic that forms the steering wheel secondary controls, were made from recycled materials. Milled FSC certified wood, harvested from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits, adds warmth and a connection to nature.

"As the definition of premium and performance evolves to include the application of sustainable materials, we are looking at new and innovative material technologies to inspire our customers while both reducing our carbon footprint and enabling the Acura brand to reshape the perception of quality," said Gypsy Modina, principal designer: color, materials and finish.

Acura's third design concept since 2016, the Acura Precision EV Concept also previews the next generation of Acura HMI with an intuitive and easy to use hyper-wide, curved transparent display and haptic touch response. "Particle Glitch" boot up graphics mirror the Concept's signature exterior detail, visually harmonizing the experience. Life advancing new technologies create an emotional union with the user, automatically identifying and matching the driver's state with the optimal driving dynamics settings.

"The Acura Precision EV Concept gives a sneak peek of our future Dual Experience interior design philosophy," said Simon Yu, senior interior designer. "We want to provide exhilarating performance driving control with a sophisticated and invigorating lounge environment that immerses the driver's senses."

Following its world premiere at a private Acura reception Thursday, Aug. 18, the Acura Precision EV Concept will publicly debut on Friday, Aug. 19 at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. It will then be showcased at the historic Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Concept Lawn on Sunday, Aug. 21.

