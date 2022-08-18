Bitcoin of America Listed by Inc. 5000 as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for a Second Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has revealed that Bitcoin of America is one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Bitcoin of America is one of the leading operators in the cryptocurrency industry. The popular operator has won this award 2 years in a row. To date, they have around 2500 plus BTM locations across 31 states and are constantly expanding.

Bitcoin of America recently reported significant growth this year. In January, the company had a total of 1,623 BTMs. Since, they have seen about a 54% percent increase in their numbers. They are even about to hit a major achievement of 3000 plus BTMs. Bitcoin of America has also seen enormous growth in their number of employees. Last year the company reported having around 26 employees. To date, they have around 40.

Bitcoin of America announced a ton of updates to their BTMs in 2022. The popular operator added Bitcoin Cash to their BTMs in June. They also added Zcash in July. Bitcoin of America also added Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in April. They are constantly making updates to their BTMs to add coins that are high in demand. Bitcoin of America also offers Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin options online and at their BTM locations.

The company launched back in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL. To become part of the Bitcoin of America location expansion, simply visit their host page on their website. Local businesses have the opportunity to start earning passive income and take advantage of free marketing.

