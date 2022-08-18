Conterra Networks Continues To Invest In Fiber Network Growth Across Tom Green And Brown Counties

The company announces initial investment of $9.5 million and an estimated $14 million expected over 5 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. ("Conterra Networks") today announced its continued investment in fiber network growth across Tom Green and Brown counties with its initial investment of $9.5 million and an estimated $14 million expected over 5 years.

Conterra designs and builds its 100% fiber network with symmetrical service, speeds of up to 10 Gbps, and 99.99% network reliability. The local team manages the all-fiber network, which is now available to approximately 3,646 businesses and growing in Tom Green and Brown counties.

"San Angelo is a community on the move. Being at the cutting edge of communication technology and a leader in infrastructure deployment is a big part of our growth strategy," said Walt Koenig, President and CEO of San Angelo Chamber of Commerce. "Conterra Networks is an incredible partner whose investments in San Angelo are making this strategy a reality."

Businesses on Knickerbocker Road will soon have access to Conterra's network. Through Conterra's estimated $14 million investment, Conterra is dedicating $1.4 million of that to Knickerbocker Road. Construction activity has begun and fiber services will be available to approximately 255 local businesses. Customers throughout the community may now sign up for presale as construction continues on Knickerbocker Road.

"Being a part of the San Angelo and Brownwood communities has been fantastic," said Craig Gunderson, President and CEO of Conterra Networks. "We are truly grateful for the outstanding reception we have received. Toward that end, we are now extending our network along Knickerbocker to reach even more businesses."

The expansion is part of the company's growing network infrastructure across the United States. To date, Conterra Networks has 13,250 fiber miles, 2,700 schools served, and over 7,500 on-net locations.

About Conterra Networks

Founded in 2001, and now operating 13,250 fiber miles, Conterra Networks is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera, along with significant participation by the company's senior management team. For more information about Conterra Networks, please visit www.conterra.com.

