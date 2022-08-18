As Drought Conditions Worsen, SYNLawn® San Antonio Artificial Grass Is a Promising Solution

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Weather Service, San Antonio saw one of the warmest winters in more than 130 years in December, with temperatures that were 10 to 12 degrees higher than those recorded between 1991 and 2020. One question arises with concerns of drought, "what can we do to make a difference?" The answer is quite simple, install SYNLawn artificial grass.

As of June 15th, 2022, San Antonio declared that it still had enough water to remain in a stage 2 drought condition rather than escalating to stage 3. Despite the lack of increase, San Antonio residents would still be restricted to watering with an irrigation system or sprinkler only once a week from 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m.

Today, more than 70% of water consumption is caused by watering landscaping, specifically lawns. The large amount of water needed to keep our lawns beautiful, the toxic herbicides and chemical fertilizers we saturate them with, and the air pollutants released by mowers makes artificial grass very appealing. SYNLawn products are US manufactured in partnership with soy farmers here in the US and as a result, we are the first and only artificial grass distributor to be USDA-certified. Our USDA products are manufactured with up to 80% bio-based content necessary for their qualification. Our fully integrated, ISO 9001 Certified 400,000 sf design and manufacturing facility located in Dalton, GA, and allows us to ensure the quality of our products as well as their high environmental standards.

Upon installation, our clients can see a possible 50-70% decrease in their water bill on average. This substantial savings is making a huge impact for families, especially with the looming recession. In addition, it will make a big impact in our states water resources the more residents and businesses that switch.

In coming months, San Antonio will have to make substantial changes to deter the potential of higher stages of drought. For more than 50 years, SYNLawn has dedicated its time and experience to researching and developing our products to give back to the environment. Our clients can feel confident that they are making the changes necessary to promote environmental sustainability.

