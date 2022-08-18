Jemincare Announces Exclusive License Agreement with Genentech to Develop and Commercialize Novel Oral Androgen Receptor Degrader

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jemincare, a leading pharmaceutical company from China, announced today that it and its wholly owned subsidiary company, Shanghai Jemincare Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., have entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the development and commercialization of its androgen receptor degrader, JMKX002992.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genentech will be granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize the degrader worldwide, and will be fully responsible for the development and commercialization costs. In return, Genentech will pay Jemincare a USD 60 million upfront payment. Jemincare is also entitled to receive up to USD 590 million in additional payments upon achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales-based milestone targets. Jemincare is also entitled to receive tiered royalties on net sales.

JMKX002992 is a novel oral degrader of the androgen receptor, a confirmed disease driver in prostate cancer. JMKX002992 has the potential to treat patients with prostate cancer who have developed resistance to current therapies.

"We are delighted to enter into collaboration with Roche, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies providing transformative innovative solutions across major disease areas, and Genentech, a worldwide leading innovator in oncology. We trust this partnership could significantly enhance and accelerate the development and potential commercialization of JMKX002992 to benefit patients. This is our third innovative therapy partnered globally. We are proud of this achievement within only four years since the establishment of our R&D center. Jemincare will continue to realize our commitment to benefit patients with innovative solutions." said Mr. Hong Liang, President of Jemincare Pharmaceutical Group.

"Prostate cancer remains a leading cause of death in men worldwide," said James Sabry, Global Head of Roche Pharma Partnering. "Certain forms of prostate cancer can be particularly difficult to treat. Jemincare's novel oral androgen receptor degrader will complement our efforts to develop new treatment options for patients with advanced prostate cancer."

About Jemincare

Jiangxi Jemincare Group Co., Ltd. is a leading pharmaceutical company from China. Founded in 1999, Jemincare is mainly engaged in pharmaceutical industry. The company is dedicated to the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutics in its strategic fields including oncology, nephrology, cerebro-cardiovascular, anti-infection, analgesic, respiratory and Pediatrics. Shanghai Jemincare Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd is the R&D center of Jiangxi Jemincare Group Co., Ltd. Shanghai Jemincare has developed a strong team with around 500 scientists comprised by 3 innovation centers, Small Molecule Innovative Center, Biologics Innovation Center and Technology Innovation Center. The androgen receptor degrader program was developed by the Small Molecule Innovation Center which had more than 10 programs entering IND or IND-enabling stage and 3 programs entering clinical stage. For more information, please visit www.jemincare.com

