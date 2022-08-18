Business Break
Sinclair Digital announces latest Power over Ethernet Smart Building Project

Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Digital is thrilled to be working with Southwire on their newest office at The Battery development next to Truist Park in Atlanta, GA.

The 23,000 sq ft Class A commercial office space features flexible hybrid workspaces enabled by the best in architectural and technological design.

Sinclair Digital is responsible for the design and implementation of the PoE lighting, shading systems, and other IoT systems for the space that is targeted for completion Q4 2022.

About Sinclair Digital

Sinclair Digital Services, Inc. is a design and implementation firm pioneering sustainable intelligent buildings with a primary focus on DC Microgrids, Battery Energy Storage Systems, and associated Software Platforms. Named after completion of the famed Marriott Sinclair Hotel, Sinclair Digital was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.sinclair-digital.com

