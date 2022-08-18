SYBERSOUND UNLEASHES 50% OFF PROMOTION ON POPULAR PARTY TYME KARAOKE APP FOR MILLIONS OF VIZIO USERS

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sybersound, a record company based in Malibu, CA and distributed by Universal Music Group, is happy to announce a 50% off promotion for the subscription of the popular Party Tyme Karaoke app available on VIZIO Smart TVs. The offer is available now through September 5, 2022 and invites VIZIO users to lock in the 50% off rate for the duration of their subscription.

Party Tyme is the leading brand name in karaoke, with sales of 18 million CDs. Now available on many digital platforms, Party Tyme offers the biggest and best-sounding karaoke library on the market, with 20,000+ songs to choose from. The catalog contains the hottest current hits, as well as the most popular songs of all time from various genres, including Pop, Rock, R&B, Country, Oldies, Standards, Latin, and more. Exciting new song releases keep users up to date with the latest and greatest hits. Party Tyme's search feature makes it easy to find favorite songs, artists, and genres.

Perfect for parties with friends and family, Party Tyme provides music for singers of all ages. The Karaoke app brings music into the home, can entertain children for hours on end, and can even help them learn to read.

Beginning now until September 5th, VIZIO users can check out the app using the 50% off promotion, and kick off an instant home karaoke party for just $2.49 per month (typically $4.99 per month)!

VIZIO users can take advantage of this offer directly through VIZIO's new payment and subscription management solution, VIZIO Account where they can quickly subscribe to Party Tyme Karaoke and manage payments and other subscriptions – all in one place.

Jan Stevens, Sybersound's CEO, exclaims, "We are extremely excited to offer an aggressive 50% Off Summer Sale to VIZIO users. Karaoke brings joy and adventure into the homes of millions, and we love sharing this experience across VIZIO TVs."

This fun and engaging karaoke application, which is also available on mobile platforms, is powered by white label OTT service OTTera. Sybersound has partnered with Los Angeles-based white label streaming video service OTTera to develop and maintain the Party Tyme app.

Sybersound CEO, Jan Stevens says, "OTTera's brilliant developers have helped us create a beautiful, sleek app that customers are absolutely raving over!"

For more information, please visit https://www.partytymestreaming.com/vizio, or contact customerservice@partytyme.com.

