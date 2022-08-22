Lottery App Expands Leadership Team to Support Rapid Growth

Jackpocket Welcomes Caitlin Stojanovich as its First Chief of Staff (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today welcomes Caitlin Stojanovich as Chief of Staff. Stepping into this new role, Stojanovich will help define and execute strategic initiatives and serve as a central member of the leadership team through Jackpocket's next phase of rapid growth and product expansion.

Stojanovich joins Jackpocket after 11 years at ADS, Inc., a major defense and government supply company in Virginia Beach, where she first served as Chief of Staff in 2015, scaling company strategy and high-priority objectives across the organization of nearly 400 employees in multiple countries. In that role, Stojanovich overhauled ADS's corporate communications and PR strategy and established the organization's objectives and key results (OKR) framework. At Jackpocket, she will now be a trusted partner to founder and CEO Peter Sullivan, working closely with him, the leadership team, and the Board of Directors on the continued transformation of the business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Caitlin to the leadership team as Jackpocket accelerates its growth," said Peter Sullivan, founder and CEO of Jackpocket. "With Caitlin driving alignment, engagement, and continuous improvement across our organization, we're poised to continue our expansion in terms of headcount, geographical footprint, and product offerings. Our team was extremely proud to see Jackpocket hit #1 free app on the App Store during the recent historic Mega Millions run—a sign of many exciting things to come."

Stojanovich will be focused on optimizing the productivity of the leadership team, leading high priority cross-functional initiatives, and identifying areas of opportunity across the business. Stojanovich earned her MBA from the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business and a BA in Political Science and Business Administration from the University of Arizona.

"It felt like fate that Jackpocket opened a second headquarters in my hometown of Santa Barbara," said Stojanovich, who is excited to start this new phase of her life back where it all began. "It is a privilege to join Jackpocket at such a pivotal time for the company, and I look forward to facilitating its continued forward momentum as an innovator in the gaming industry."

The hiring announcement comes on the heels of two other key additions to the Jackpocket leadership team, Jump Ramp Games Founder Tony Vartanian as Chief Growth and Revenue Officer and iGaming veteran John Worthington as VP of Interactive Gaming.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackpocket