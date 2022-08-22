U.S. Space Force SSC's GEO Wide Field of View On Orbit

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Space Force Space Systems Command's Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Wide Field of View Testbed is online and the bus checkout is complete.

The United States Space Force Space Systems Command’s Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Wide Field of View Testbed (PRNewswire)

With WFOV online, we're going to see critical data that will inform future Overhead Persistent Infrared architecture

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory's Blossom Point Tracking Facility successfully acquired WFOV and is operating the satellite. Data is processed through Blossom Point and coordinated with Space Control Network.

"First acquisition was right on time utilizing the Space Force's Satellite Control Network," said Lisa Anderson, NRL's lead for the mission. "We look forward to getting WFOV to its operational location and conducting checkout with the dedicated WFOV antenna located in Geraldton, Australia."

SSC's GEO WFOV space vehicle was designed, built and integrated by Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company, including the integration of the Space Force's sensor built by L3Harris.

"With WFOV online, we're going to see critical data that will inform the future Overhead Persistent Infrared architecture," said Jason Kim, chief executive officer, Millennium Space Systems. "We're excited for what's next! Thank you to Space Force Satellite Control Network and United Launch Alliance for a great ride."

Sponsored by SSC and managed by the NASA Ames Research Center, the mid-sized GEO spacecraft launched aboard USSF-12, a ULA rocket, July 1.

About Millennium Space Systems

Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company, delivers high-performing prototype and constellation solutions across advanced national security and environmental observation missions. Founded in 2001, the company's small satellite missions support government, civil and commercial space customers' needs across orbits.

