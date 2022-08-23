12 new hybrids added to corn portfolio to deliver best-in-class performance

Golden Harvest corn seed offerings expand to bring farmers improved agronomics and yield potential

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Harvest announced today the addition of 12 new hybrids to its corn portfolio for the 2023 season. The new corn seed products, which include 10 corn hybrids and two conventional corn hybrids, feature improved agronomics and increased yield potential. The new hybrids join a game-changing Golden Harvest® corn portfolio that outperforms competitors in fields across the Corn Belt.

Golden Harvest announced the addition of 12 new hybrids to its corn portfolio for the 2023 season. (PRNewswire)

Research and development drive increased corn yield potential

The 12 new corn hybrids range in relative maturity from 87 to 117 days and feature industry-leading corn traits for insect control:

™ trait for above- and below-ground insect protection and best-in-class corn rootworm control. Five hybrids include the Duracade trait for above- and below-ground insect protection and best-in-class corn rootworm control.

™ trait, the most comprehensive above-ground insect control trait and the only effective western bean cutworm control trait. Five hybrids include the Viptera trait, the most comprehensive above-ground insect control trait and the only effective western bean cutworm control trait.

In addition to leading insect control traits, the new corn hybrids help deliver value in the field and at harvest.

"With investments in research and development, trait introgression, and trialing, we are seeing great improvements in our newly advanced hybrids," said Rex Gray, Golden Harvest corn product manager ― West. "Because of their improved agronomics, standability, disease tolerance, test weight and yield potential, our newest products truly are a step-up when compared to our key competitors."

In specific geographies, Golden Harvest will offer a new Enogen® corn hybrid for the 2023 season. In the ethanol market, Enogen corn for fuel enhances the ethanol production process by improving process efficiency, while Enogen corn for feed hybrids help deliver more available energy when incorporated into dairy or beef cattle rations.

Game-changing corn performance in competitive trials

In addition to the 12 new corn hybrids, Golden Harvest offers six key corn hybrids that outperform the competition in trials1 across the Midwest.

Farmers can consider these data points as they put together their 2023 corn crop plans:

Golden Harvest ® corn G91V51-D brand outyielded DEKALB ® brand corn products by an average of 0.7 bushels per acre (bu/A) in 207 comparisons.

Golden Harvest corn G02K39-AA brand outyielded DEKALB and Pioneer ® brand corn products by an average of 4 bu/A in 2,044 comparisons.

Golden Harvest corn G10D21-VZ brand outyielded Pioneer brand corn products by an average of 2.4 bu/A in 1,740 comparisons.

Golden Harvest corn G10L16-DV brand outyielded DEKALB and Pioneer brand corn products by an average of 2.2 bu/A in 3,916 comparisons.

Golden Harvest corn G11V76-AA brand outyielded DEKALB and Pioneer brand corn products by an average of 2.2 bu/A in 2,466 comparisons.

Golden Harvest corn G15J91-V brand outyielded DEKALB and Pioneer brand corn products by an average of 3.4 bu/A in 4,303 comparisons.

"Our game-changing corn hybrids deliver best-in-class performance across the industry," said Andy Ackley, Golden Harvest corn portfolio manager ― East. "We put agronomics first and focus on placing the right management structure on the right acre to bring farmers broad adaptability, high yield potential, solid agronomics and great late-season health. Golden Harvest corn hybrids are the cornerstone on which to build a whole farm corn solution package farmers can count on."

To learn more about Golden Harvest corn and discover which hybrids are right for your fields, visit www.GameChangingCorn.com.

To find better solutions for your corn and soybean acres, contact a Golden Harvest Seed Advisor at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

1 Average yield performance assessments are based upon results of 2019, 2020 and 2021 internal Syngenta trials, analysis of public information, field observations and/or internal Syngenta evaluations. For more information regarding yield comparisons against an individual product, ask your Golden Harvest Seed Advisor.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been working with and listening to farmers with intention since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Golden Harvest Seed Advisor to help identify custom solutions for every corn and soybean acre. Today, each Golden Harvest hybrid or variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Golden Harvest corn hybrids feature elite genetics with proven performance and the most complete above- and below-ground insect control solutions with Duracade and Viptera trait stacks. Golden Harvest soybean varieties include the industry's broadest trait choice and exclusive genetics that set a new standard for performance and yield potential.

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/goldenharvestseeds/ and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

The content of this release is for information purposes only. This release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other property interests. Syngenta hereby disclaims any liability for third-party websites referenced herein.

Web Resources:

Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Game Changing Corn

Golden Harvest Corn

Golden Harvest Agronomy Articles

Newsroom

Thrive

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

© 2022 Syngenta. Important: Always read and follow label and bag tag instructions; only those labeled as tolerant to glufosinate may be sprayed with glufosinate ammonium-based herbicides. LibertyLink®, Liberty® and the Water Droplet logo are registered trademarks of BASF. HERCULEX® and the HERCULEX Shield are trademarks of Corteva Agriscience LLC. HERCULEX Insect Protection technology by Corteva Agriscience LLC. Under federal and local laws, only dicamba-containing herbicides registered for use on dicamba-tolerant varieties may be applied. See product labels for details and tank mix partners. Golden Harvest® and NK® soybean varieties are protected under granted or pending U.S. variety patents and other intellectual property rights, regardless of the trait(s) within the seed. The Enlist E3® soybean, LibertyLink®, LibertyLink® GT27®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and XtendFlex® soybean traits may be protected under numerous United States patents. It is unlawful to save soybeans containing these traits for planting or transfer to others for use as a planting seed. Only dicamba formulations that employ VaporGrip® Technology are approved for use with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® and XtendFlex® soybeans. Only 2,4-D choline formulations with Colex-D® Technology are approved for use with Enlist E3® soybeans. The trademarks or service marks displayed or otherwise used herein are the property of a Syngenta Group Company. ENLIST E3® soybean technology is jointly developed with Corteva Agriscience LLC and M.S. Technologies, L.L.C. The ENLIST trait and ENLIST Weed Control System are technologies owned and developed by Corteva Agriscience LLC. ENLIST® and ENLIST E3® are trademarks of Corteva Agriscience LLC. GT27® is a trademark of M.S. Technologies, L.L.C. and BASF. Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, XtendFlex® and YieldGard VT Pro® are registered trademarks used under license from the Bayer Group. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Through The Wire is a collection of 50 reimagined songs of Peter Gabriel, produced and recorded remotely during the course of the pandemic. Over 140 international musical contributors include members of Peter Gabriel's various backing band lineups, dating back to the late 70's. This project is a celebration of PGs artistry and humanity. 5 song monthly releases exclusively available at http://jeremynesse.bandcamp.com (PRNewswire)

Golden Harvest Logo (PRNewsfoto/Golden Harvest) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Harvest