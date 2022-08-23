Aging Baby Boomers Learn to Prevent Falls with Nymbl, New App on Blue Shield of California's Wellvolution Platform

Balance-training app helps prevent falls, reduce emergency room visits and inpatient admissions, and improve quality of life

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California's Wellvolution platform has introduced a new, easy-to-use digital training app called Nymbl that helps aging Baby Boomers improve their balance and prevent falls, so they can better maintain their mobility and independence.

Nymbl is a digital fall-prevention program that combines cognitive-behavioral education and dual-task balance training. The program is available on Blue Shield's Wellvolution platform, which offers evidence-based lifestyle medicine and behavioral-health therapeutic solutions to its members at no additional cost and is powered by Solera Health. Nymbl is available to people enrolled in Blue Shield of California's Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

"As people age, their balance reflex starts to decline, which means they cannot catch themselves quickly and prevent a fall," said Angie Kalousek-Ebrahimi, senior director of Lifestyle Medicine at Blue Shield. "We see an increasing number of incidents from members who need emergency medical services and hospital stays after falling."

Falls are the leading cause of death by injury in people 65 and older, creating fear among many seniors that result in reduced mobility, depression, and social isolation. According to Nymbl, more than 70% of seniors are worried about falling and 90% want home-based fall-prevention solutions.

"We created Nymbl to meet the primary concern of older adults – improving or maintaining their mobility so they can stay in their homes and age in place," said Ed Likovich, CEO of Nymbl. "Our patented program trains balance as a reflex, so it's there when it's needed. Older adults can access our program in the comfort of their own homes and complete their daily training in just 10 minutes."

"We are pleased Blue Shield of California has added our falls prevention program through our partnership with Nymbl," said Mary Langowski, CEO, Solera Health. "Helping aging members stave off injuries from falling helps maintain their quality of life and aligns with our mission of making the best health solutions accessible and convenient for consumers."

Nymbl has resulted in improved quality of care and results for members, according to Kalousek-Ebrahimi. These results are also included in the Medicare Health Outcomes Survey, which is part of the Medicare Star ratings. In a 2022 survey of Nymbl participants who took part in the Medicare Health Outcomes Survey:

72% reported discussing falls with their doctor vs. national average of 45% on the Falls Risk Management measure.

38% of participants reported increased moderate activity and 36% reported improvement in Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), which align with Monitoring Physical Activity and Improving or Maintaining Physical Health measures.

34% of members reported feeling calmer and more peaceful, 37% reported that they have more energy, and 20% reported more social engagement, impacting measures for Improving or Maintaining Mental Health.

The Medicare Health Outcomes Survey gathers valid, reliable, and clinically meaningful health data from the Medicare Advantage program. All managed-care organizations with Medicare contracts must participate in the survey.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax-paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 4.7 million members, 7,800 employees, and $22.9 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed $120 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com . Or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

About Nymbl Science

Nymbl Science empowers older adults to age well by improving mobility. Nymbl's evidence-based fall prevention program includes two primary components, each using clinical gold standard techniques to drive improved health outcomes. The program has demonstrated industry-winning engagement rates, improvement in older adults' confidence in their balance, addition of novel health behaviors, and a 35% reduction in fall-related claims. Visit https://nymblscience.com/ for more information about the company and its programs.

About Solera Health

Solera Health is committed to changing lives by guiding people seamlessly to better health solutions while providing payers and employers the tools to manage providers and outcomes across conditions. Solera's platform provides a marketplace of curated networks of digital and community point solutions focused on intensive, evidence-based lifestyle, behavioral and social interventions to impact the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera strategically matches consumers to their best-fit solution and helps keep them engaged for successful health outcomes. To learn more about Solera's partnerships and offerings, or how we can help member populations, contact us today at www.soleranetwork.com .

