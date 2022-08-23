INAUGURAL THOMAS J HENRY ALL AMERICAN CUP TO SERVE UP WORLD CLASS TENNIS IN SAN ANTONIO AT THE FREEMAN COLISEUM ON NOVEMBER 11-13

TOP US PLAYERS AND CELEBRATING USA TENNIS

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio Sports announced today the inaugural Thomas J Henry All American Cup, presented by Tennis Ventures, featuring ten top U.S. players to be played at Freeman Coliseum November 11-13, 2022.

The All American Cup will feature two teams consisting of five players. Bob and Mike Bryan, the winningest doubles team in ATP Tour history, will serve as captains and will face off in the three-day team event. The USA West team will be captained by Mike Bryan and led by Taylor Fritz, the number one ranked American. Fritz will be joined by teammates Marcos Giron, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald, and Steve Johnson. The USA East team will be captained by Bob Bryan and headed up by former top 10 ATP Tour star, John Isner. Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock, Denis Kudla, and J.J. Wolf will join Isner on the USA East team. This year's inaugural event will be played in San Antonio, Texas, and will alternate years with Austin, Texas. The Tennis Channel will broadcast the All American Cup to over 61 million households throughout the United States.

San Antonio has a rich tennis history and we're excited to host this brand-new competition bi-annual," said Jenny Carnes, COO, San Antonio Sports. "The All American Cup will offer fans a great opportunity to see top men's tennis players in action, solidifying Texas as a premier location for the sport."

"Bob and I are excited to return to San Antonio and honored to captain the All American Cup. San Antonio is a great tennis town and we have enjoyed playing here over the last 20 years," said Mike Bryan. "This will be a new experience competing against each other but I know everyone will be battling to win the cup." The All American Cup will showcase the best of American men's tennis featuring both singles and doubles matches and will help support the work of the Bush ACE Outreach Program. For more information on the All American Cup including VIP packages and the full event schedule please visit www.allamericantenniscup.com.

Tickets will go on sale on to the public September 3 at 9 a.m. and can be purchased at www.allamericantenniscup.com or at www.ticketmaster.com or by using the Ticketmaster App on your mobile device. Individual session ticket prices start at $45.00

The Thomas J Henry All American Cup is presented by Tennis Ventures and proudly sponsored by Frost Bank, H-E-B, Valero, United States Professional Tennis Association of Texas, San Antonio Sports, Noisy Trumpet, The PM Group, RS3 Strategic Hospitality, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Bending Branch Winery, Heineken, Uomo Sport, and Mapei.

About San Antonio Sports A nonprofit organization whose mission is to transform our community through the power of sport. San Antonio Sports bids on and hosts premier sporting events such as NCAA® championships, which have generated a local economic impact of more than $950 million. San Antonio Sports' kids programs, including i play! afterschool, annually provide life-changing opportunities for thousands of children. Additionally, San Antonio Sports serves as a catalyst for the development of quality recreational and athletic facilities in our community, including school parks. To learn more, visit SanAntonioSports.org

About Bush ACE Outreach Program The Program was launched in 2016, at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland, Texas to Advise, Counsel, and Encourage (ACE) area youth by connecting positive role models with elementary-aged children through the sport of tennis. Thanks to partnerships with the University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) and the United States Tennis Association (USTA), ACE has provided free in-school programs to over 40,000 elementary-aged children throughout the Permian Basin and free or discounted after-school and summer programs supported by the Bush Tennis Center. In addition to learning the sport of tennis, ACE promotes the core values of sportsmanship, integrity, self-confidence and hard work. New partnerships with the USTA Arthur Ashe National Junior Tennis & Learning program (NJTL), Baylor Tennis, Texas A&M Tennis, TCU Tennis, UTPB Tennis, UT Austin Tennis and UT San Antonio Tennis will allow the 2022-2023 Program goal to reach over 200,000 Texas children.

