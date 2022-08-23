MAKO Medical Ranked as Top Growing Company by Inc. 5000

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time, MAKO Medical Laboratories , a full-service reference laboratory and national leader in COVID-19 testing, has been ranked among Inc. 5000's fastest growing privately held companies in the nation.

A MAKO Medical team member conducts tests in the company's laboratory in Henderson, N.C. For the second time, MAKO Medical Laboratories has been ranked among Inc. 5000's fastest growing privately held companies in the nation. (PRNewswire)

For the second time, MAKO has been ranked among Inc. 5000's fastest growing privately held companies in the nation.

"At MAKO, we are glad to provide the communities we serve with a full suite of medical testing services, including for COVID-19 and Monkeypox, but we wouldn't be able to provide those services without our dedicated team members," said Josh Arant, Chief Operating Officer, MAKO Medical. "We are honored to receive this recognition by Inc. 5000 and look forward to continuing our strong growth."

Founded in 2014, MAKO Medical is a College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory that operates more than 85,000 square feet of laboratory space across three laboratory facilities along the East Coast of the United States. In total, MAKO has capacity to process over 200,000 tests per day.

Since April 2020, MAKO Medical has processed more than 13 million COVID-19 tests utilizing RT-PCR technology and industry-leading testing assays, including the Applied Biosystems TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Assay. The MAKO team also partnered with the CDC to provide next-generation sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 during the height of the pandemic.

MAKO is setting the standard on serving as a diagnostics partner for health care providers, including physicians, hospitals, urgent cares, businesses, and governments across the United States. The MAKO Way delivers turnkey lab services with precision and accuracy.

Company Highlights:

August 2022 , Inc. Magazine recognized MAKO Medical as one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies.

March 2022 , Forbes recognized MAKO Medical as one of America's Best Startup Employers.

May 2021 , the Triangle Business Journal recognized MAKO Medical with a 2021 Life Sciences Award.

August 2020 , MAKO Medical announced the company scored 100% on CAP COVID Proficiency Testing, demonstrating MAKO's commitment to quality lab results.

Committed to the U.S. Military—At MAKO's founding, leaders carved out divisions of the company to hire U.S. military veterans. These teams are foundational to MAKO's elite and high-touch client services model. In November 2021 , MAKO held its second annual Veterans Day lunch to honor veterans, handing out more than 400 free meals Vance County veterans and their family members.

About MAKO Medical

Founded in 2014, MAKO Medical is a diagnostics partner for businesses, physicians, urgent care facilities, and hospitals around the United States. MAKO Medical has recruited chemists and scientists to provide industry-leading innovation. MAKO Medical Laboratories' methods and assays are validated for reproducibility, precision, and accuracy. MAKO Medical invests heavily in state-of-the-art instrumentation and technology. To learn more, visit makomedical.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Mary Cullen

(630) 272-5691

mary@npstrategy.com

Founded in 2014, MAKO Medical is a diagnostics partner for businesses, physicians, urgent care facilities, and hospitals around the United States. MAKO Medical has recruited chemists and scientists to provide industry-leading innovation. MAKO Medical Laboratories’ methods and assays are validated for reproducibility, precision, and accuracy. MAKO Medical invests heavily in state-of-the-art instrumentation and technology. To learn more, visit makomedical.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MAKO Medical