MEDICARDIA HEALTH INC. WITH HUMAN LONGEVITY INC. TO DEPLOY NATION'S FIRST REMOTE MONITORING PLATFORM FOR PRECISION MEDICINE

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCardia Health Inc. with Human Longevity Inc. (San Diego, CA) to be the first in North America to offer MediCardia HeartChart, a data integration and automation platform for cardiovascular disease management and will be the first in the United States to offer the revolutionary platform that extracts the masses of data trapped in EHRs to synthesize a complete profile of a patient to proactively identify patients at risk of cardiac events. The primary aim of the partnership between MediCardia Health and Human Longevity is to demonstrate how transitioning to a digital cardiology care paradigm with remote patient monitoring substantially improves quality, patient care and the care experience.

"Patients with cardiovascular disease and risk factors can be monitored remotely to track progress of vital signs, like blood pressure, weight, breathing rate and oxygen for better control of their health and medical conditions like hypertension, weight-management, COVID monitoring, and congestive heart failure. This is the way to achieve longevity, 100+," said Dr. Keen, Cardiologist and Chief of Cardiology at Human Longevity Inc.

"We are excited to work with Human Longevity to bring this connected, integrated data platform to their providers, and to the patients and community they serve," said Indrajit Choudhuri MD, CEO of Medicardia Health.

About Human Longevity

Built by the pioneers of the human genome sequencing effort, Human Longevity is the global leader in advancing the Human Longevity Care movement, on a mission to discover and harness the technological and biological unlocks that amplify span of life, health, & high-performance.

About MediCardia Health

MediCardia Health is building the healthcare platform of tomorrow, to drive digital transformation in Cardiology today. At MediCardia we aim to learn from and partner with practices, organizations, and networks dedicated to embracing the global digitalization of healthcare and leverage one of its greatest benefits – the adoption of virtual care – as a paradigm shift on the journey to value-based care. MediCardia Health's mission is to establish itself as a foundational pillar in the global digitalization of healthcare and the adoption of virtual care as a paradigm shift on the road to 'Value'.

