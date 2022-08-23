MidCentral Energy Adds North Texas Manufacturing Facility

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MidCentral Energy Partners, LLC, an asset performance management company serving the energy sector, is expanding their footprint with a 50,000 square foot lease in Fort Worth. The expansion will bring MidCentral's operating infrastructure to over 140,000 square feet and will support the company's manufacturing/remanufacturing and site services product lines

MidCentral Logo (PRNewsfoto/MidCentral) (PRNewswire)

Oklahoma City-based MidCentral, has been expanding its client base and operational presence. MidCentral now services oil and gas producers and service companies nationwide through its locations in Midland, Texas (Permian Basin), San Antonio, Texas (Eagle Ford & Haynesville Shale), Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Midcontinent Region), Pennsylvania (Marcellus & Utica Shales) and Denver, Colorado (Bakken and Niobrara Shales).

"Our client base and overall business continues to grow rapidly around the US.This new location allows us to increase the scope of how we serve the industry, as we continue to expand our position," said Kristian Kos, CEO. "We are modernizing the industry through our asset performance management and that is helping us attract additional clients who understand the value we can provide through supporting their operations."

The new facility is located at 3201 N. Sylvania Avenue, south of the intersection of interstates 35 and 820. In addition to the 50,000 square foot building, the facility bolsters an additional 40,000 square feet of storage space for inventory management. Multiple high-capacity cranes allow for the quick repair and service of equipment that oil and gas producers and service companies rely on to operate efficiently.

"We are making a long-term commitment to the growth and sustainability of our business," said Justin Loven, SVP, Operations. "This new facility will further enhance our asset performance management business model", added Mr Loven.

The operations of this additional facility will be led by MidCentral's Jon Teffeteller. Mr. Teffeteller says the company is hiring 30 additional people to support the expansion. "MidCentral is an innovative company, and we need forward-thinking people to work with us. It's a great culture and a place where hard-working people are rewarded." The move into the new building is underway and will be fully operational by October 1, 2022.

MidCentral is an added-value services company committed to driving efficiency in the energy industry. Through asset performance management, supported by on-the-spot customer service, MidCentral optimizes asset uptime to drive its customers return on investment. For over a decade, MidCentral's emphasis on technology and innovation has allowed their customers to safely optimize resources. MidCentral's scalable asset performance management solutions reduce costs and shorten production timelines. MidCentral has been headquartered in Oklahoma since 2010 and has field offices in Colorado, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Learn more about how MidCentral is revolutionizing the energy industry at MidCentralEnergy.com.

