IHG Hotels & Resorts Returns to the US Open Tennis Championships with a New Line-Up of Unforgettable Fan Experiences

With IHG One Rewards, tennis enthusiasts can access an exclusive suite curated by US Open Champion and former world No. 1 tennis player Andy Roddick

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its fourth year of partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), IHG Hotels & Resorts – the official hotel partner and hotel loyalty program of the 2022 US Open – is launching a set of new and exclusive experiences designed to bring IHG One Rewards members and tennis fans alike closer to the tournament and the athletes they love most.

Tennis Ball Bed in ‘The IHG Hotels & Resorts Racquet Room (PRNewswire)

Combining the unmatched spirit of the US Open Tennis Championships with IHG's unrivaled service and hospitality provided at its 17 brands and more than 6,000 properties around the globe, the one-of-a-kind lineup includes:

'Guest How Andy Roddick Guests' room and experience:

Recently, IHG Hotels & Resorts unveiled a series of thoughtfully selected celebrity collaborations designed to allow members to explore how their favorite musicians, athletes, and beyond like to be cared for at IHG hotels, starting with GRAMMY award-winning artist Jazmine Sullivan. Next up on the roster is a specially curated suite from US Open Champion and former world No. 1 tennis player Andy Roddick.

The 'Guest How Andy Roddick Guests' suite at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi will feature the athlete's favorite ways to be cared for as a guest at IHG hotels as well as his hand-selected travel amenities and must haves that help keep the self-proclaimed early riser feeling well-rested and energized on or off the court, including his favorite foods, (healthy snacks and sushi), freshly brewed coffee, ergonomic pillows, and more.

Available for IHG One Rewards members, the one-of-a-kind package includes courtside level tickets in Arthur Ashe Stadium, a custom hotel stay in Andy's curated suite, and more including:

Two (2), courtside level tickets in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 6 session #18 starting at 7pm ET

Two (2), courtside level tickets in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 7 session #19 starting at 12pm ET

Two (2) nights in the Andy-curated suite at Kimpton Hotel Eventi, checking in on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and checking out on Thursday, Sept. 8

Meet and Greet with Andy Roddick

Signed memorabilia from Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick, former world No. 1 tennis player, said: "From traveling around the world throughout my tennis career to spending quality time with family on vacations, I'm no stranger to spending many nights at hotels. My collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts brings to life exactly how I like to customize my hotel experiences by recharging after a strenuous workout or winding down after a jam-packed day of meetings. I'm excited to give a behind-the-scenes look into how I've spent a large part of my life in between matches and family time."

It will be a rally to the finish to claim the 'Guest How Andy Roddick Guests' room experience. Bidding is available starting Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9am ET and will close on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 5pm ET. Visit auctions.ihg.com for more information.

The IHG Hotels & Resorts Racquet Room

In addition to the 'Guest How Andy Roddick Guests' offering, IHG is giving fans the chance to stay in an over-the-top tennis-themed room, The IHG Racquet Room, at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi. The ultimate tennis lover can now sleep on a gigantic tennis ball bed or lounge on it while watching the matches. Every inch of the unique, limited-time room will be brilliantly decked out in custom, natural wooden furniture crafted from racquet material, eye-catching tennis ball lined walls and décor, and court lined turf flooring. Fans can apply to reserve the room or capture some Insta-worthy photos by emailing experienceihg@ihg.com.

Epic Summer Celebration featuring DNCE

The 2022 US Open festivities officially begin with an ace performance by DNCE at IHG's kick-off celebration at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi on Aug. 24. Additionally, Andy Roddick and WTA Tour Champion Amanda Anisimova will show off their skills during a one-on-one, table tennis match. Highlights from the duo serving, swinging, and rallying their way through the match will be shared across IHG's social channels.

Brian McGuinness, Senior Vice President, Global Guest Experience, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "We are excited to bring people together and provide memorable moments that not only speak to IHG's love of tennis, but our passion for design, music, and unique experiences around the world. We are thrilled to be collaborating with tennis legend Andy Roddick for a second time, and even more delighted to bring his very own hotel room must-haves into a one-of-a-kind hotel experience guests can enjoy during the US Open."

In 2019, IHG Hotels & Resorts and the USTA announced their multi-year partnership, naming IHG as the official hotel partner and hotel loyalty program for the US Open Tennis Championships. The US Open presents an exciting way to showcase IHG's luxury travel portfolio, expanding number of luxury properties and the brand's new loyalty program – IHG One Rewards – uniting its diverse collection of 17 brands and more than 6,000 global destinations. Guests and IHG One Rewards members will continue to enjoy the benefits of this partnership, including opportunities to experience IHG brands on-site during the tournament itself.

The 2022 US Open will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.

To learn more about IHG's partnership with US Open, visit ihg.com/usopen, and for more information about IHG One Rewards, visit IHGOneRewards.com.

ABOUT IHG HOTELS & RESORTS

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON: IHG, NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards , one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards . To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

Former World No. 1 Tennis Player Andy Roddick in the ‘Guest How Andy Roddick Guests’ suite at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi (PRNewswire)

The ‘Guest How Andy Roddick Guests’ suite at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi (PRNewswire)

The IHG Hotels & Resorts Racquet Room with racquet lined wall décor (PRNewswire)

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) logo (PRNewsFoto/IHG) (PRNewswire)

