Kyndryl Scores Highest in Legacy Data Center Outsourcing (DCO) Deals Use Case in 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl today announced that it was recognized by Gartner in two recently published reports on data center outsourcing and hybrid infrastructure managed services (DCO HIMS).1 In 2022, Kyndryl scored the highest out of 19 vendors analyzed by Gartner – receiving the score of 4.45 out of 5 for its Use Case in Legacy Data Center Outsourcing Deals.2 A complimentary copy of the full report is available here.

According to the report, "this Use Case represents the provider's capability to provide traditional data center services (mainframe, server and storage) for global clients. Higher-rated providers can deliver a high level of customer satisfaction, services for a significant volume of mainframe MIPS, a wide variety of physical and logical servers, and large volumes of storage."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner and we believe the recognition is an acknowledgement of Kyndryl's strengths and a testament to our expertise and proven capabilities in mainframe modernization for our customers and partners. I encourage you to read and examine the details in the Gartner report," said Petra Goude, Global Practice Leader, Kyndryl Core Enterprise & zCloud. "Our infrastructure services expertise is integral to enabling hybrid cloud environments for mainframe customers. The mission-critical nature of managing applications and sensitive data in the cloud – coupled with the increased need for the unmatched security and availability of the mainframe – is why we feel our customers continue to turn to Kyndryl to help support their vital enterprise systems and transformation projects today and in the future."

The DCO/HIMS market is a subset of IT outsourcing services. This subset comprises the following services, which are detailed in the Critical Capabilities Definition section:

Data center outsourcing and hybrid infrastructure managed services

Managed services for traditional data center environments

Managed services for hosted and private cloud infrastructure

Managed services for public cloud and edge environments

For more information on Kyndryl's Core Enterprise & zCloud Services, visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/gb/en/services/core-enterprise-zcloud

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

