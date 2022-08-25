Semiconductor Research Corporation invites Cardea to be part of defining how to integrate biology with electronics

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC) being selected by NIST's Advanced Manufacturing Office to define the future of Microelectronics and Advanced Packaging Technology (MAPT), Cardea Bio has been invited as a commercial semiconductor company to share their experience with integrating biology with electronics.

SRC President and CEO, Dr. Todd Younkin, states, "With Cardea, we're seeing a commercial electronics company that are truly the pioneers in biocompatible semiconductors. Their publishing and patent records are unmatched by any other commercial bioelectronics company. The barriers that Dr. Goldsmith's team has met and overcome with the graphene-based biosensors are unique in an area of great interest and future growth. The electronics community, as a whole, will benefit greatly from Cardea sharing their experiences, so we're really excited to have them on board in this project."

"Early in my career when I interacted with the electronics community, nanotechnology was seen as something interesting but academic. Now, I'm excited to be part of this technical working group and literally have a seat at the table to help define the roadmap of integrating graphene-based biosensors with traditional semiconductors." adds Brett Goldsmith, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Cardea, and continues, "Personally, I'm part of the Internet of Things sub-group, which aligns perfectly with my experience of all the challenges that comes with integrating electronics systems and the streams of biosignals from biology – the challenges of the Internet of Biology which we're part of solving with our BPU (Biosignal Processing Unit) platform."

"We're proud of all the traction we're seeing with our BPU platform, currently. Everything from having more commercial 'Powered by Cardea' applications being developed into products and taken to market, to having all our industry-enabling patents issued, as well as seeing our technology being published in high impact journals. And now being invited to being part of setting the standards for both graphene in electronics and connecting semiconductors with biology. All of this is truly a statement to our team, our innovations, our experience, and absolutely our leadership as pioneers within graphene biosensors and biocompatible semiconductors", concludes CEO of Cardea, Michael Heltzen.

Over the next 18 months the SRC will develop a manufacturing roadmap called MAPT for NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), that will include the identification of essential technologies, standards and steps needed to develop a workforce to support the roadmap. This aligns with the Congress' passing the CHIPS Act of 2022 to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing, design, research, and to reinforce America's leading role in chip development, manufacturing, and supply chains.

About SRC

Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC.org), a world-renowned, high technology-based consortium, serves as a crossroads of collaboration between technology companies, academia, government agencies, and SRC's highly regarded engineers and scientists. Through its interdisciplinary research programs, SRC plays an indispensable role in addressing global challenges, using research and development strategies, and advanced tools and technologies. Members of SRC work synergistically together, gain access to research results, fundamental IP, and highly experienced students to compete in the global marketplace and build the workforce of tomorrow.

NIST MAPT Roadmap members of the Application Drivers & System Requirements Technological Working Group (TWG B) - consist of Cardea Bio alongside ADI, AMAT, AMD, GF, IBM, Intel, Micron, Mubadala, NXP, Qualcomm, Siemens, SK hynix, Binghamton University, Clarkson University, Morgan State University, Purdue University, Rochester Institute of Technology, SUNY Polytechnic Institute, University of Florida, Kepler Computing, Skywater Technologies, Synopsys, Twist Bioscience, Uhnder, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and Sandia National Laboratories.



Learn more at https://www.src.org/about/nist-mapt-roadmap/

About Cardea Bio

Cardea Bio is the world's only mass producer of a biocompatible semiconductor, the BPU™ (Biosignal Processing Unit) Platform. The BPU is the first and only graphene semiconductor capable of translating real-time streams of multiomics signals into digital information. Through the BPU™ platform, Cardea's long-term vision is to democratize access to the biosignals and insights behind the most advanced technology on our planet: Nature and biology. The Internet of Biology is that way becoming possible.

Cardea's rapidly expanding IP portfolio now has 33 broad patents issued and another 34 patents pending, cementing Cardea's market-leader position in the graphene biosensor industry, where they are bringing the BPU™ (Biosignal Processing Unit) Platform to market.

Cardea is headquartered in San Diego and has additional activity in Los Angeles. Cardea is a 100% American developed and built biocompatible semiconductor graphene biosensor platform for applications across a variety of sectors including human health, agriculture, molecular diagnostics, biotechnology, environmental monitoring, and animal health.

Contact Cardea

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

US phone: +1 858 319 7135

EU phone: +45 2758 2601

publicrelations@cardeabio.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cardea Bio