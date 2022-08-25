SOUNDCORE UNVEILS SPACE SERIES WITH TWO NEW ANC WIRELESS MODELS WITH STRONGER ANC AND LONG-LASTING BATTERY LIFE

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- soundcore, the premium audio brand of Anker Innovations', today launched the Space Q45 over-ear headphones and the Space A40 earbuds under the newly renovated "Space" moniker. With an upgraded noise cancelling system, the Space series offers a leap forward in the customizable, noise-free listening experience, while delivering ultra-long playtime and impressive audio performance in two different form factors.

"Two of the most requested features by consumers are better battery life and stronger noise cancelling performance," said Rock Gao, General Manager, Headphones for soundcore. "When designing the Q45 and A40, our engineers wanted to offer consumers a no-compromise listening experience, not only with remarkable ANC performance, and industry-leading battery life but improved sound reproduction that is perfect for traveling or everyday usage."

Q45 Over-Ear Headphones:

soundcore's Best Ever Noise Cancellation: Leveraging the newly designed 3-stage noise cancelling system, the Q45 captures and blocks up to 98% of unwanted noise, while adaptive noise cancelling automatically optimizes ANC performance based on the outside environment.

The Space Q45's ANC performance utilizes an updated earcup design with comfortable memory foam earpads to create an enhanced seal, allowing listeners to focus on their favorite music without being distracted by the chaos of the outside world.

The Q45 also offers users the ability to customize the transparency mode and strength of it through the soundcore app (Google Play Store and Apple App Store,) to ensure important announcements are not missed.

Exceptional Sound Quality: Driven by a 40mm double-layer diaphragm driver with silk and metal-ceramic material, the Q45 elevates the audio performance over all frequencies for a balanced sound profile while producing an immersive sound stage and improved sound clarity. LDAC and Hi-Res Wired and Wireless certification provide a rich and detailed audio experience for listeners.

Industry-leading Battery Life: The Q45 offers users with ultra-long playtime with 50 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and 65 hours of playtime with ANC turned off, delivering all-week usage (or longer) for listening on-the-go or while traveling. If the Q45s are running out of juice, simply charging them for 5-minutes can provide up to 4 hours of playtime.

Other Key Features / Specs: The Space Q45 utilizes dual microphones with an enhanced A.I. algorithm to ensure clear calls, customization using the soundcore app, and a mode to limit maximum volume to protect hearing, especially for younger users. The Space Q45s also offer multi-point connectivity allowing them to be used with a laptop and phone simultaneously.

A40 In-Ear ANC Earbuds

Customized Listening Experience with Adaptive ANC: Integrating noise sensing microphones and passively blocking external sounds, the A40 can reduce up to 98% of external noise while using the earbuds.

The A40 features Adaptive ANC for a more optimal listening experience, which analyzes ambient sounds in real time and adjusts the strength of noise reduction processing depending on the environment.

Powerful Sound: Developed by soundcore, the A40's innovative 10mm Double-Layer-Diaphragm Drivers with metal ceramic material provide listeners not only with powerful bass and crisp treble but well-balanced audio of all frequencies.

Using the HearID feature in the soundcore mobile app, (available via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store,) users can easily tailor their listening experience. A simple procedure will automatically tune the audio frequencies to their personal hearing, while the app also offers several preset sound profiles or an 8-band custom EQ for the ultimate in customization.

All-Day Battery Life: The A40 provides up to ten hours of battery life from a single charge and 50-hours total listening time with the pocket-sized charging case, (equating to an additional 4 charges). Additionally, the fast-charging technology offers up to 4 hours of playtime from just 10-minutes of charging time.

The wireless charging case can be recharged by dropping it on to a Qi wireless charging pad or plugged in via USB-C cable.

Compact Design with a Comfortable Fit: The Space A40 features an ergonomic design along with five different sized silicone ear tips for a stable and comfortable fit. The compact and lightweight design makes them the perfect everyday carry earbuds during a daily commute, for a conference call or for just enjoying a new album release from a favorite band or music group.

Other Key Features / Specs: Featuring Bluetooth 5.2 allows users of the Space A40 to utilize multi-point connectivity for effortless multiple device paring. Users can connect to two devices simultaneously and smoothly switch between them.

Availability and Pricing

Currently, the Space Q45 is available in Black for $149.99 in the US, £139.99 in the UK, €149.99 EUR in Germany / Europe and $199.99 CAD in Canada on Amazon.com, soundcore.com and other retail partners including Best Buy in the US and MediaMarkt in Germany. White and Blue models are slated to become available in certain markets later this year.

The A40 will be offered in three colors: Black, White and Navy Blue. The A40 is available in the US for $99.99; £89.99 in the UK, €99.99 EUR in Germany / Europe, and $129.99 CAD in Canada on Amazon.com, soundcore.com and other retail partners including Target and Verizon in the US, Best Buy in Canada and MediaMarkt in Germany / European countries.

High-resolution product and lifestyle images are available at https://bit.ly/SoundcoreSpace

About soundcore

soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes premium true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, smart wearable audio devices as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations' family of consumer brands. For more information, please visit soundcore.com .

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and now, AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

