The 6th Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Festival is held in Shenyang, China

SHENYANG, China, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Festival is held from August 22 to 26 in Shenyang, China. It is sponsored by the Publicity Department of CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee, with the guidance of China National Textile and Apparel Council.

The 6th Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Festival (PRNewswire)

Centering on the theme of "Resplendence of Cheongsam, Renewal of the City", the Cheongsam Cultural Festival this year focuses on cheongsam culture to showcase the profound historical and cultural heritage, vivid and vibrant cultural ecology, as well as the flourishing cultural industries of Shenyang, further advancing the positioning of Shenyang as a regional cultural and creativity center.

During the Festival, the following five sub-events are held, namely, the Opening Ceremony & the "Resplendence of Cheongsam, Renewal of the City" Cultural Creativity Forum, the 2022 First Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural and Creative Design Exhibition of "Charm of Cheongsam", Cheongsam City Show, the First Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural and Creative Design Competition, and Closing Ceremony & the Fourth China Custom Cheongsam Art Awards. Nationally famed experts have been invited to the Cultural Creativity Forum where representatives of renowned brands gather to discuss and explore hot topics including the further development of the cheongsam industry, the export of urban culture, and polishing the "golden icon" of Shenyang as a celebrated historical and cultural city.

In addition, Cheongsam Cultural Festival this year provides citizens of Shenyang with catwalk shows, helping local cheongsam enterprises to display and publicize their products and further boosting the development of the cheongsam industry in the city.

Ten national prominent cheongsam designers, representatives of famous brands, as well as local designers and Shenyang brand representatives have been invited to participate in the Closing Ceremony & the Fourth China Custom Cheongsam Art Awards, each showing their classic creations, unique design concepts, cultural connotations and exquisite products and arts through catwalk shows. The visibility, reputation and influence of Shenyang are further enhanced through activities such as online livestreaming.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Publicity Department of CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee