ADPma Expands Management Team with New Vice President of Sales

PINEY FLATS, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADPma announced today that Tim O'Keefe has been appointed as Vice President of Sales.

ADPma is experiencing continued global business growth momentum for its precision propriety aircraft parts. "I am excited to have a top aviation industry executive like Tim joining our leadership team as VP of Sales. Especially this year while recovery maintains an upward trajectory and with ADPma's continued release of new solutions and services, timing couldn't be better for us to add another leader to the team to support our global growth and community objectives," said President of ADPma, Yusuf Muhammad.

ADPma is a leading OEM and FAA-PMA aftermarket supplier of precision proprietary aircraft parts to the global commercial aviation and defense sectors. Tim will apply his talents and expertise as a skilled aviation executive to lead and contribute to ADPmas' growth and further expand the value and experience delivered to airlines and MROs around the world. Tim previously served as Business Unit Manager for four years at AeroControlex, leading the OEM and aftermarket global support team for both commercial and military aircraft. "From my more than two decades of experience across several different industries, I've learned that when you serve your customers with excellence, provide real value for them, and do it consistently over time, you get the unique privilege of becoming a highly-valued, trusted partner," O'Keefe said. "My goal is to leverage ADPma's technical know-how into long-term relationships that allow its customers to be more successful. This win-win scenario is the ultimate goal, and it is truly exciting to be a part of!"

"I am thrilled that Tim is joining the ADPma team. He shares our values and focus on customer experience, and his background offers a valuable perspective in serving customers and driving business performance," said Muhammad. "He has shown himself to be a world-class leader in his previous roles with un-paralleled attention to deadline performance and exacting standards. I'm looking forward to the innovation and drive he brings to ADPma."

ADPma is a leading aerospace engineering company specializing in the design, qualification, certification, manufacturing, and sale of proprietary aircraft parts to the global commercial aviation and defense sectors of the industry as an OEM and aftermarket supplier. We have a well-established and hard-earned reputation for engineering excellence, manufacturing expertise and outstanding customer support. We focus on solving customers' unique and challenging pain-points to enable safe, reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective flight worldwide. Now with the support of new ownership, we are driving unprecedented levels of value for our customers throughout the aviation industry. Learn more at www.adpma.com.

SOURCE ADPma