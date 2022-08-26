CHANCE ROBERTSON NAMED FLIX BREWHOUSE CEO

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flix Entertainment LLC, owner-operator of the popular Flix Brewhouse chain of dine-in cinema breweries, today announced the appointment of Chance A. Robertson as CEO effective December 30, 2022, succeeding founder Allan Reagan. Robertson, currently the company's COO, will also join the company's board.

"Chance is a high-energy executive and battle-tested leader in the cinema dining space who has done a superlative job spearheading our resurgence from pandemic depths to admissions and market share growth exceeding all expectations. With day-to-day operations at Flix generating solid free cash flows, Chance is ready to step up strategically and direct growth of the overall Flix brand," Reagan said.

Prior to joining Flix in fall 2021, Robertson was Vice President of Operations at 26-unit Cinépolis USA and Executive Vice President at Moviehouse & Eatery when it was acquired by Cinépolis. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, he spent 15 years crafting his skills at a variety of casual dining concepts before joining Moviehouse.

"I'm incredibly honored to lead Flix Brewhouse as CEO. Our team for its size is unmatched in skill and ability. Their dedication enabled a rapid recovery from the pandemic and will most certainly generate new successes as we continue to create and deliver compelling and evolved experiences for our guests," Robertson said. "Allan started something special when our first Flix, still going strong, opened over a decade ago. His vision, mentorship, immense knowledge, and tenacity over the years and through the pandemic has fostered a solid foundation for future growth."

From its 2011 start in suburban Austin, Flix Brewhouse has grown to nine full-service theaters in Texas, Iowa, Indiana, New Mexico, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma, totaling 78 screens. The chain is renowned for its award-winning craft breweries in each theater and tradition of innovation, which most recently includes its bespoke Easy Glider 2 best-in-class in-theater dining console and fleet of 28 banded robotic food runners.

