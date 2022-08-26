Price Increases to Offset Falling Demand for Paper Industry Machinery

Ongoing shift to digital media constricting real sales

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for paper industry machinery (including parts and attachments) is forecast to see less than 1.0% annual growth in nominal terms through 2026, according to Paper Industry Machinery: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Increases will be the result of rising prices for machinery and parts. Real gains will be prevented by declining demand for writing and printing paper, as individuals, offices, and schools continue to shift to digital media. Additionally, the large amount of capital investment by paper and paperboard producers in 2021 and 2022 will hinder investment in subsequent years. However, the ongoing shift to e-commerce will support investment in machinery for the production of paperboard packaging. Efforts among paper and board producers to reduce operating costs through upgrades to more efficient and faster machinery will also boost sales. Demand for paper industry machinery and parts is forecast to grow 1.7% in 2022, with nominal gains reflecting rising prices.

These and other key insights are featured in Paper Industry Machinery: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US paper industry machinery and parts demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

wood preparation and other pulp mill machinery

converting machinery

paper production machinery

finishing machinery

parts and attachments

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

Printing machinery is excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of paper industry machinery are excluded from demand and trade figures. Trade figures include movements of used equipment.

