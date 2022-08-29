Lookout Appoints Deborah Wolf as Chief Marketing Officer

Three-time CMO and category designer brings extensive go-to-market experience

to Lookout to accelerate global growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc ., a leading provider of data-centric endpoint and cloud security solutions, today announced the appointment of marketing executive Deborah Wolf as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). Wolf will lead the global go-to-market functions for Lookout including revenue marketing, integrated campaigns, digital marketing, field and event marketing, product marketing, corporate communications and marketing operations, as well as its team of business development representatives. Wolf's hire comes at a pivotal time for the Company as it accelerates its commitment to design and deliver digital security solutions for the intersection of enterprise and personal data.

(PRNewswire)

Lookout's strong momentum continues after seeing a 56% year-over-year growth in its enterprise annual recurring revenue (ARR) for FY 2022 ending January 31, 2022, while also substantially increasing its customer count. Demand for the Lookout Security Service Edge (SSE) solution is contributing to its growth as organizations seek a platform approach to securing access to cloud apps, private apps, and the global web.

Wolf brings more than 30 years of marketing and brand experience to Lookout. She most recently served as CMO at Integrate, a leading B2B marketing technology firm, where she was responsible for designing and delivering the category of Precision Demand Marketing. Prior to Integrate, Wolf was the first CMO at BetterUp, a virtual coaching platform, where she helped shape the growth and direction of the company. She also previously served as CMO at Lookout from 2015 to 2018, where she led the organization through a successful transition from a consumer-focused company into one supporting the enterprise. Earlier in her career, Wolf served as vice president of corporate marketing at Workday where she led the marketing efforts from its earliest stage through its successful public offering.

"I am pleased to welcome Deb back to Lookout, particularly at this juncture of the Company's journey — she is one of those rare marketing executives who brings extensive business leadership, marketing acumen, and data-driven insights to any role she takes on," said Jim Dolce , Lookout CEO. "This is a unique time for Lookout, and I look forward to working with her, along with our entire executive leadership team, as we continue to scale and manage the Company through this next phase of growth."

"The relationship between work and life has become irreversibly blurred, and with that so has our data as digital information moves without boundaries or limits. A corporate data breach one moment can disrupt an individual's life the next and Lookout is at the forefront of addressing this monumental problem," said Wolf. "What an incredible time to be joining the Company that's delivering solutions that protect an individual or organizations' data wherever and however it moves."

About Lookout

Lookout is a leading provider of endpoint and cloud security solutions. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, VMware, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact Lookout PR: press@lookout.com

© 2022 Lookout, Inc. LOOKOUT®, the Lookout Shield Design®, LOOKOUT with Shield Design®, SCREAM®, and SIGNAL FLARE® are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States and other countries. EVERYTHING IS OK®, LOOKOUT MOBILE SECURITY® and POWERED BY LOOKOUT® are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States; and POST PERIMETER SECURITY ALLIANCE™ is a trademark of Lookout, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

(PRNewsfoto/Lookout) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lookout