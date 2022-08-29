Luxury Is Our Love Language: Four Seasons Re-Launches Brand with Vibrant and Fresh Perspective on the Luxury Experience

Publicis Groupe's Le Truc led the brand re-launch creative, showcasing Four Seasons personalized, genuine care through "Based on a True Stay" stories

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts today unveiled its new brand creative platform, Luxury Is Our Love Language, celebrating the brand's unique and energetic perspective on the definition of luxury. Developed by Publicis Groupe's NYC-based creative collective, Le Truc, the work highlights the exceptional experiences delivered only by Four Seasons through the deep understanding of their guests and the genuine care of their people.

The collaborative approach between Four Seasons, Le Truc, Starcom, Publicis Canada, and Four Seasons CRM Agency of Record, Hawkeye Canada, was designed to deliver a full 360 platform for the brand's creative re-launch. The creative debuts Four Seasons new branding which is set to roll out across the entire brand portfolio and lines of businesses – from its Hotels and Resorts to Restaurants and Bars to Residential to Retail and to its Private Jet over the next year.

Le Truc brought the creative campaign to life through a comprehensive analysis of Four Seasons guest insights and data. Inspired by real stories of actual Four Seasons guest experiences, reflected in feedback surveys, comments and in conversations with hotel teams – the spots are each "based on a true stay," featuring artful interpretations of moments when passionate Four Seasons teams went above and beyond to provide guests with anticipatory, personalized experiences rooted in generosity, kindness and care.

"The future of luxury will be driven by data and insights and defined by human connection and imagination," said Marc Speichert, Chief Commercial Officer at Four Seasons. "Luxury Is Our Love Language is the embodiment of this vision and an authentic articulation of our values as we continue to evolve and express our brand in new ways. It is a bold creative platform based on our belief that true luxury shouldn't be impersonal or rigid– rather, it's about creating a meaningful sense of belonging through acts of unscripted care and the simple elegance of empathy."

Speichert continues: "Le Truc used data and insights from guest stays to spotlight acts of unparalleled hospitality in action, and the 'Based on a True Stay' spots represent a refreshingly creative portrayal of our renowned brand of luxury with genuine heart."

"We are proud to partner with Four Seasons on the brand's new creative platform, using data led creativity to create truly personalised luxury experiences. Le Truc's vision is to drive creative collaboration and convergence across the most diverse disciplines, enabling modern, desirable and authentic experiences for brands and the consumers they serve," said Arthur Sadoun, Global CEO and Chairman, Publicis Groupe.

To shoot the premiere campaign, Le Truc and Four Seasons worked with acclaimed director Akinola Davies Jr. – winner of the Short Film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance for his film "Lizard." From taking a guest's personal logo to new levels in Monogram, to making a budding equestrian's dreams come true in Special Delivery, to bringing the magic of winter right to the guest in First Snow, "Based on a True Stay" stories offer a glimpse into the many ways in which Four Seasons teams go above and beyond for guests every day.

"Four Seasons is an iconic brand synonymous with luxury. Our role was to reimagine how to convey their unique approach to hospitality – in a modern fashion. Throwing aside the tropes of old luxury and capturing the thoughtfulness that elevates guests' experiences above the standard of luxury they might expect from other high-end hotel brands. But in a totally unexpected manner," said Andy Bird, Founding Partner and Chief Creative Officer, Le Truc. "We worked really closely with director Akinola Davies Jr. who brought to life the style and modernity that the Four Seasons properties have in abundance. We really wanted people to reappraise what luxury looks like in a hotel, and hopefully we've achieved that."

Starcom led media buying and strategy for the campaign, which will air across digital video, social and digital out-of-home starting August 29. The targeted, high impact multi-million-dollar media spend is the largest by Four Seasons to date, marking the first time the company is supporting brand equity messaging with significant paid media amplification. Starcom additionally facilitated a bespoke partnership with Condé Nast around New York Fashion Week for Vogue's inaugural Vogue World Fashion Experience.

Four Seasons will also build a custom Acts of Love postcard experience at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the lost art of letter writing and connect more closely with their loved ones through their very own acts of thoughtfulness and care. In the spirit of September's fashion focus, Four Seasons is partnering with acclaimed fashion designer, Christian Siriano, to design custom postcards out of his one-of-a-kind sketches.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 124 hotels and resorts, and 50 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Emily Borgeest

fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

