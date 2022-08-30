Chico's FAS, Inc. Appoints Leana Less as Senior Vice President of Marketing

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company" or "Chico's FAS") today announced the appointment of former Aveda and Coca-Cola Company executive Leana Less as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

A seasoned global marketing leader with 27 years of progressive marketing experience across several category verticals ranging from beauty and CPG, to tech and personal care, Less is now turning her attention to women's and intimate wear. Drawing upon her robust experience, Less will lead marketing efforts for all three Chico's FAS brands and outlets – Chico's®, White House Black Market® ("WHBM") and Soma® - as well as drive customer acquisition, spearhead the Chico's, WHBM and Soma loyalty programs, and all other end-to-end marketing responsibilities at Chico's FAS.

Less most recently worked as Head of Consumer Marketing at Aveda, a subsidiary business of Estée Lauder, where she helped drive significant e-commerce growth, contributing to the brand's overall expansion efforts. Prior to that role, she served as Vice President of Global Connections and Media at Coca-Cola Company where she crafted a 5-year transformation using digital as an enabler for growth. She also managed global agency relationships across the corporation, including 700 agency partners spannin 200 countries.

Less also held a number of roles in the South African advertising industry, most notably as Director and Board member at Mediacom Africa, where she oversaw new business development and was a key account lead for a portfolio of CPG accounts including Coca-Cola Sub-Saharan Africa, Procter & Gamble and Nokia South Africa.

Chico's FAS CEO and President Molly Langenstein says, "Leana is an exceptional marketing leader whose diverse global experience in consumer engagement, strategic vision and digital expertise will support driving our 3 year growth strategy and our 4 pillars of being customer led, product obsessed, digital-first and operationally excellent."

Less shared "I am delighted to be joining this women-led organization. I love what the brands stand for and I am looking forward to working closely with Molly and the dynamic team at Chico's FAS."

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands – Chico's, WHBM and Soma – each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect®, the Company's customized, branded, digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of July 30, 2022, the Company operated 1,258 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 58 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com and www.soma.com.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

