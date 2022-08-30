In partnership with Nashville-based Southern Grist Brewing Co., Hardee's is the first quick-service restaurant to be part of creating a biscuit-flavored beer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheers! Hardee's® , known for its famous Made From Scratch Biscuits, is now working with the local brewery Southern Grist to bring you even more moments of indulgence with an unexpected brew.

Hardee’s Partners with Southern Grist Brewing To Create Strawberry Biscuit Ale Inspired By Beloved Made from Scratch Biscuits™ (PRNewswire)

To celebrate National Biscuit Month, Hardee's is working with the Nashville-based brewery, Southern Grist Brewing Co. to turn its biscuits into a golden liquid form, a first for the quick service restaurant industry, as an ingredient in the soon-to-be launched Strawberry Biscuit Ale, available from Southern Grist for a limited time beginning Sept. 1.

Infused with 200 pounds of savory biscuits that have been perfected for decades, this full-bodied, cream ale incorporates delicious hints of strawberry jam and buttermilk. With this epic launch by Southern Grist consumers can enjoy their Hardee's Made from Scratch Biscuits all day long, whether indulging in their favorite breakfast menu items from Hardee's in the morning or sipping Strawberry Biscuit Ale from Southern Grist anytime, day or night.

Creating a biscuit beer was no simple task and required months of planning and trial runs by Southern Grist to find the perfect mix of biscuits, strawberry puree, grain, hops, yeast, and water. With Hardee's and Southern Grist both known for creating unique flavor profiles, the result is a delectable brew reflective of the quality fans of the brands know and love.

"When we came up with the idea for a Hardee's Biscuit Beer, only one brewery came to mind to bring the idea to life – Southern Grist," said CKE Restaurants VP of Global Culinary Innovation Owen Klein, "They approach brewing with the same mad scientist mentality that we use for our new menu launches and know how to deliver on flavor. After a few rounds of testing, Southern Grist nailed it. An amazing crushable beer with subtle notes of fresh-baked biscuits, buttermilk, and strawberry jelly. All it took was a few hundred pounds of Made From Scratch Biscuits."

"Southern Grist has created more than 900 different flavor profiles since our inception in 2016, but never a beer infused with biscuits, so we were definitely intrigued when Hardee's approached us,'' said Southern Grist Brewing Co. Co-Founder and Production Manager Jared Welch. "That, paired with we are both Nashville based brands known for our innovation, we thought we could have a lot of fun with this partnership and bring something special to both our guests, and we have!"

Strawberry Biscuit Ale will only be available at the Southern Grist Brewing Co. Taproom in Nashville, Tenn. and via shipping by Southern Grist in select markets nationwide to residents aged 21+. To find out where to taste the brew near you, head to www.strawberrybiscuitale.com and get them while they're cold! Quantities are limited.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.



CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 37 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com .

Twitter: @Hardees and @CarlsJr

Instagram: @Hardees and @CarlsJr

Facebook: www.facebook.com/hardees and www.facebook.com/carlsjr

TikTok: @Hardees and @CarlsJr

About Southern Grist Brewing Co.



Southern Grist Brewing has been pushing the boundaries of craft beer in Nashville, TN since 2016. Specializing in New England IPAs, Fruited Sours, Crispy Lagers, and Pastry Stouts, they have something for everyone! With a commitment to quality ingredients and an ever-rotating menu, they ensure that each visit is unique and fun. Find out more at www.southerngristbrewing.com

Instagram: @southerngristbrewing

Facebook: www.facebook.com/southerngristbrewing

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.