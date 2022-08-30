HEARST TELEVISION'S VERY LOCAL PRESENTS "MORE TO EXPLORE," SPECIAL WEEK-LONG PROGRAMMING SHOWCASE RUNNING ACROSS 26 HEARST TELEVISION MARKETS

Television Viewers Can Sample Full Episodes of Digital-First Shows Featuring Popular Stars, Including Finding Adventure, Boston Rob Does Beantown, Hometown Tragedy, and My Amazing Cheap Date

Hosts Include Survivor All-Star Rob Mariano, Shark Week "Tiger Queen" Kinga Phillips, YouTube personality Ashley Adams, and Influencer Chef, Bime Cruz

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Labor Day, September 5th, viewers of Hearst Television's broadcast stations spanning 26 markets will get a weeklong sample of fresh, original, entertaining reality programming courtesy of the company's recently introduced Very Local free streaming service.

Very Local shows will appear during select time slots across the Hearst station footprint in a showcase of the best of the digital service's new original series. Content spans the breadth of Very Local's offerings, with a focus on food, travel, adventure, dating, and true crime – all with an emphasis on stories from viewers' hometowns, and content relatable to communities everywhere. Each one-hour on-air programming block will highlight a different theme and will be hosted by one of Very Local's most popular personalities.

"Very Local Presents: More to Explore is a week-long celebration of the extraordinary talent, passion and resilience found in local communities across America," said Very Local Director of Programming Laura Ling. "We're thrilled to share these stories with the broader television audience, and we hope viewers will download the free Very Local app for more."

On Monday, September 5th, Ashley Adams, the host of Very Local's Maker Nation, introduces viewers to some of the hottest crafters across the U.S., and then presents an episode of Eat Play Stay, a Very Local flagship series featuring the best of what to do, where to dine, and where to stay in cities around the country.

Tuesday, September 6th is hosted by Kinga Philipps, Shark Week's Tiger Queen, who is guide and guru behind Very Local's Finding Adventure. After a Finding Adventure episode in which Kinga helps a young mother conquer her social anxiety and face her fears, Kinga introduces a new Very Local series, Local Love, which features a single going on three blind dates -- while discovering a love of new things to do in her hometown.

Wednesday, September 7th takes viewers on a search for justice -- with two episodes of Very Local's popular true crime series Hometown Tragedy, developed in collaboration with Hearst TV news teams around the country.

On Thursday, September 8th, Survivor all-star Rob Mariano, host of Very Local's Boston Rob Does Beantown, takes viewers through some of his favorite Boston hot spots and then tees up an episode of My Amazing Cheap Date, in which couples compete to see who can make the most of a date-on-a-budget.

The week-long on-air special programming showcase wraps on Friday, September 9th, with host Bime Cruz of Blind Kitchen Boston. The charismatic chef hosts a blind-folded culinary battle, then spotlights the cooking series, Plate it, Pittsburgh! where sandwiches get the gourmet treatment in a creative culinary competition.

The full local schedule can be found on the websites of viewers' local Hearst TV station.

About Very Local

Very Local is a streaming channel that offers 24/7 access to local news, weather, original series and more. Download the Very Local App for FREE on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV. Additional information and video clips can be found www.verylocal.com/about.

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

