IAOA selects Input 1 Payments as a new MVP Partner

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Agency Owners Alliance (IAOA), based in Hendersonville, TN, announced today that it selected Input 1 Payments as a new MVP partner for their 8,500+ member agencies throughout the United States and Canada.

Input 1 takes pride in delivering a safe, simple, and convenient customer experience that doesn't take away from an agency's bottom line. - J. Nowak

As the fastest growing group of independent insurance agency owners in the country, IAOA strives to create value for its member agencies in many ways. This determination includes making innovative technology solutions available to IAOA members that foster agency growth and increased profitability. By adding Input 1 Payments to their exclusive list of partners, IAOA continues to deliver value to its members. "We are excited to add Input 1 Payments to our MVP Partner list so that our member agencies have an additional option for their payment technology solutions," said Dave Jackson, CEO and IAOA's founder. "Input 1 Payments is a valued option for our members because it is a payment platform that doesn't cost agencies anything to use. Agencies work hard for their revenue, and it doesn't make sense for them to pay money to collect premium payments."

Input 1 Payments is a client-branded cloud-based platform that can be used as a stand-alone solution or be integrated seamlessly with existing systems and websites. The platform allows agencies to collect premiums from customers up to 11 days faster than waiting for a check to be sent. "IAOA is very selective with who they add to their MVP partner list. It is our privilege to have the opportunity to work with the organization and deliver to their members the best payment experience," said Jim Nowak, Regional Vice President of Sales with Input 1. "Input 1 takes pride in delivering a safe, simple, and convenient customer experience that doesn't take away from an agency's bottom line."

Founded in 2014, Insurance Agency Owners Alliance is the fastest growing association of independent insurance agency owners in the country, with over 8500 members. We are an invitation-only group created solely for owners of independent insurance agencies. The organization's purpose is to share ideas, successes, challenges, and more that are unique to the insurance agency business. IAOA believes that we are all better together through selflessness, innovation, and collaboration.

Input 1 is a leading provider of digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. Our software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

