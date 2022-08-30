Ready or not - Limited Time RXBAR Flavors are Coming in Hot!

The new limited flavor Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie will be joined by seasonal favorites Pumpkin Spice,

Gingerbread, and Pecan through the end of the year.

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who says it has to be fall to start enjoying favorite seasonal flavors? RXBAR is calling B.S. on the seasonal taboo with the return of three limited-time only flavors including the widely popular Pumpkin Spice, alongside Pecan and Gingerbread. Each of the three flavors is inspired by decadent delights and smells, from a warm pecan pie to cinnamon and spice treats, and made with simple, wholesome ingredients for a better-for-you alternative to satisfy that seasonal sweet tooth.

RXBAR Gingerbread, RXBAR Pecan, RXBAR Pumpkin Spice also boast the brand's simple core ingredient list – egg whites for 12g of protein, dates to bind, nuts for texture and 0g added sugar* – making all three of RXBAR's seasonal options easy ways to enjoy holiday flavor without the B.S.

"The back half of the year, especially the last few months, can be filled with a variety of B.S. that our fans have to manage," said Carly Smith, Senior Associate Brand Manager for RXBAR. "These bars are anything but basic, and we hope each nostalgic flavor helps eliminate any added stress or drama the season might bring along.

Priced at $2.79/bar; $9.99/4-pack; $25.99/12-pack, RXBAR Pumpkin Spice is available for purchase on RXBAR.com and in select retail stores nationwide today. RXBAR Gingerbread and Pecan can be purchased online at RXBAR.com starting September 20 and in select grocery, specialty and mass retailers across the U.S. beginning late September. If you're looking to try a fall favorite in a bite-sized package, our new 10-count RXBAR Pumpkin Spice and Chocolate Sea Salt Minis will be available exclusively at Target beginning mid-August.

The three seasonal flavors are accompanied by another limited time offering, Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie, which is on RXBAR.com and select retailers now through December. Offering fans taste variety, Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie is a decadent treat with crunchy whole almonds, deliciously rich chocolate chunks, and fragrant cinnamon spice, nodding to the nostalgic senses of homemade brownies from the oven.

But just like fall leaves and winter snow, these festive favorites will only be around for a limited time. Once they run out, they're gone - so get them while you can!

*Not a low calorie food. See nutrition information for calories and sugar content.

About RXBAR

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods. With products including RXBAR, RXBAR Minis, RXBAR A.M., RX Nut Butter, RX A.M. Oats, RX Cereal and RXBAR Plant, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

