WorkSmart Returns to Indianapolis in Effort to Improve Employee Experience, Spur Growth and Drive Castleton Revitalization

The leading Professional Employer Organization returns to Marion County after 17 years in Hamilton County.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkSmart Systems Inc. , a leading Indiana-based Professional Employer Organization (PEO), today announced their return to Marion County with the opening of a new office in Castleton, Ind.

https://worksmartpeo.com/ (PRNewswire)

The move will accommodate the company's rapid growth trajectory beyond 2025 and provide a state-of-the-art facility and amenities to current and future employees. WorkSmart brought 40 employees to Marion County in the 2021 move and have since grown their employee base by 30%.

The decision was made to locate the facility along the future Nickel Plate Trail in Castleton as revitalization efforts continues in the area. The Nickel Plate Trail is a proposed 8.6-mile multi-use trail connecting Indianapolis with two northern suburbs, Noblesville and Fishers.

"We have planned our return to Marion County for years and are excited to be one of the first businesses to make a move in revitalizing Castleton," said Matt Thomas, President of WorkSmart Systems. "This change is yet another milestone for WorkSmart and a testament to our continued dedication to the employee experience. Our new facility allows us to give our team the space they deserve to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment."

Construction began on the new WorkSmart office in October 2019, and employees moved into their new office in June 2021.

"The Castleton revitalization project is a major reinvestment in Marion County and one that I firmly believe in," said Thomas. "The Nickel Plate Trail will soon be a staple of the local community. We hope to see other organizations follow in our footsteps and bring jobs back to Marion County."

Both the Nickel Plate Trail and Castleton Revitalization plan are moving along with strong support from local and state government. Indianapolis City Councillor Dan Boots has been instrumental in the effort.

For more information on WorkSmart and its services, visit www.WorkSmartPEO.com .

About WorkSmart Systems

WorkSmart Systems Inc. is an Indianapolis-based Professional Employer Organization (PEO) founded in 1998. As a leading PEO, WorkSmart serves over 400 client companies with employees in 45 states. WorkSmart is also an active member of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO). Our goal is to provide small to medium-size employers with an integrated Human Resources solution which allows them to take better care of their employees, stabilize employee-related costs, and focus on their core business. With the most comprehensive suite of PEO services available in the market and a focus on providing excellent client service, we strive to assist and protect each of our clients.

Media Contact

Shelby Zellmer

BLASTmedia for WorkSmart

shelby@blastmedia.com

317-806-1900 x 194

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorkSmart