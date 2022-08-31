Cozy Up with Fall-Inspired Flavors and Creations at Cold Stone Creamery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delight in new and returning fall-themed flavors and Creations™ this autumn at Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com). Beginning August 31, new Brown Sugar Ice Cream and returning favorite Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream will be available in stores nationwide.

The Apple of My Pumpkin Pie and Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Sensation (PRNewswire)

The fall-inspired ice cream flavors, Creations and pie will be available for a limited time until November 29 .

Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Sensation™ evokes the taste of freshly baked treats, made with Brown Sugar Ice Cream, Cookie Dough, Brown Sugar and Caramel, while The Apple of my Pumpkin Pie™ is reminiscent of apple picking season, featuring Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream, Pecans, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Apple Pie Filling and Caramel.

And don't forget to complete your Thanksgiving spread with dessert! The decadent Pumpkin Bread Batter Pie will be available starting November 1. It's an easy addition to any holiday gathering with Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream piled into a Graham Cracker Pie Crust and topped with White Frosting, Cinnamon and Chocolate Leaves.

"The start of sweater weather doesn't mean you have to stop eating ice cream," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "This season brings brown sugar, spice and everything nice and cozy, and we know our guests will love our take on baked goods imagined as super-premium ice cream flavors."

Promotional Flavors:

Brown Sugar Ice Cream

Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Sensation™ – Brown Sugar Ice Cream, Cookie Dough, Brown Sugar & Caramel

The Apple of my Pumpkin Pie™ – Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream, Pecans, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Apple Pie Filling & Caramel

Promotional Pie (available starting on November 1)

Pumpkin Bread Batter Pie – Pumpkin Bread Batter Ice Cream in a Graham Cracker Pie Crust topped with White Frosting, Cinnamon & Chocolate Leaves

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

Pumpkin Bread Batter Pie (PRNewswire)

