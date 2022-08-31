Kindred hosts Sustainable Gambling Conference in Amsterdam

VALETTA, Malta, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred hosts the Sustainable Gambling Conference for the seventh consecutive year on October 19 in Amsterdam. The conference aims to connect people inside and outside the industry who share Kindred's purpose to transform the online gambling industry into a trusted and safe industry that contributes positively to society. The theme of the 2022 conference is Safer gambling - An honest conversation.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) will for the seventh time host the Sustainable Gambling Conference, this year at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on October 19. International leading experts such as keynote speaker Johann Hari, a New York Times best-selling author, Dr Jonathan Parke and Professor Mark Griffiths will share their knowledge. They will be joined by Swedish Elite Football (SEF) and European Football Development Network (EFDN) among others. The conference coincides with the UK and the European Safer Gambling Week and will be a hybrid event where parts of the conference will be streamed.

"We want to facilitate the difficult conversations, build a platform where we can all meet and share experiences and insights so that we can find the good, sustainable solutions for our industry together. I am really excited to welcome Johann Hari as our keynote speaker. Hari is a best-selling author on addiction and online behaviour and I am sure the industry can learn a lot from him. I am also looking forward to hear from SEF and EFDN on the beneficial collaboration between sports teams and gambling operators, which is a topic that is very relevant," says Anna Jein, Head of Sustainability, Kindred Group.

"The industry is less closed today and more transparent and proactive than it was just a few years back. Hopefully the Sustainable Gambling Conference has contributed to this transition, but we still have work to do. That is why the theme of this year's conference "Safer gambling: An honest conversation" is so important. We simply cannot solve future challenges without more collaboration across the value chain and we are happy to take the lead in this," concludes Jein.

Kindred Group organises the Sustainable Gambling Conference to connect stakeholders within and outside the industry to discuss how we all can work together to secure a more sustainable gambling industry.

Register for the Sustainable Gambling Conference here.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

press@kindredgroup.com

+46 72 165 15 17

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3623721/1621554.pdf Kindred hosts Sustainable Gambling Conference in Amsterdam https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/logo-sgc22,c3084787 Logo SGC22 https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/anna-jein-kindred-group,c3084788 Anna Jein Kindred Group

View original content:

SOURCE Kindred Group