Maryland State Bar Association Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification

BALTIMORE, Md., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA), home to the Maryland legal profession - representing 40,000+ lawyers, judges, paralegals, law firm administrators, law students, and more, all united in one noble legal profession, recently announced that it earned certification by Great Place to WorkⓇ for 2022.

An international ambassador on workplace culture, employee experience, and effective leadership, Great Place to WorkⓇ provides independent company assessments based solely on employee feedback about their workplace experience. The MSBA 2022 assessment revealed that coworkers feel it's a great place to work by 21 percentage points more than a typical U.S.-based company. Staffers shared, "Leadership is involved and engaged; employees are empowered to grow; we have a healthy work/life balance; compensation and benefits are competitive; remote work is fantastic; organization is innovative and strives to provide exceptional service to members…I feel lucky to be a part of such a great organization – 5 out of 5 stars!"

"Receiving the Great Place to Work-Certified company designation affirms our transformed organizational culture, building on a 125 year legacy of excellence, and focused on people. Whether our members or our associates," said Victor Velazquez, Executive Director (CEO), Maryland State Bar Association. "Transitioning to a remote culture nearly two years ago is one of many employee-focused decisions that have led to company-wide enhanced job satisfaction, increased productivity and improved collaboration across all departments at MSBA. The notion of 'togetherness' isn't defined by physical proximity; it's defined by our mutual interest, aligned vision, collective energy, and respective focus on contributing individually while being part of something larger." Velazquez shared, "We're honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work certified organization and remain committed and dedicated to nurturing a work culture in which our team members continue to thrive in their personal and professional lives all while continuing to serve the Maryland legal community at the highest level."

Based on independent reporting from Great Place to WorkⓇ , MSBA employee feedback resulted in these best in class results:

100% of its team members surveyed are willing to give extra to get the job done. 95% feel that management hires people who are great additions to the team. 95% value the ability to take time off from work when necessary with full support from leadership. 95% feel welcomed upon joining the organization.

"This designation directly reflects the insight and perceptions of MSBA employees, which is the highest, most trustworthy appreciation an organization could receive," added David Shapiro, President, Maryland State Bar Association. "We hope that by showing the success of MSBA's workplace initiatives and the impact it has made in the lives of the MSBA staff that we can continue to enrich and influence the culture in the legal profession in Maryland to encourage our members to create environments that are inviting, inclusive and reflective of purpose and values in their own places of work. Essential for the legal profession and beyond."

