Offchain Labs Announces Release of Arbitrum Nitro on Mainnet

Arbitrum One migrates to Arbitrum Nitro, the most advanced Ethereum scaling stack to date, marking a significant step for the Ethereum and Arbitrum ecosystems

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Offchain Labs, developer of Arbitrum, the leading Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum, today announced the mainnet migration of Arbitrum One, its optimistic rollup technology, to Nitro, a scaling stack that will massively increase network capacity and reduce transaction costs. This development arrives in tandem with the one-year anniversary of the original beta launch of Arbitrum One, its optimistic rollup technology, providing a secure, trustless, EVM-compatible L2.

Arbitrum (PRNewswire)

In April 2022, Offchain Labs opened the complete Arbitrum Nitro codebase and launched a permissionless devnet built on top of Arbitrum Rollup Görli Testnet, allowing the ecosystem's community to experience Nitro. Through today's migration, Arbitrum Nitro officially replaces Arbitrum One, with no expected interruptions to the experience.

Steven Goldfeder, CEO and Co-Founder of Offchain Labs, commented on the news, "Today's launch and migration is a massive milestone for Arbitrum and our community. We have released a robust stack in our overall mission to scale Ethereum, allowing users to experience reduced fees, increased capacity, and an overall faster and more efficient experience across the ecosystem. Behind the scenes, our team accomplished no small feat – getting one step closer to building the core foundation infrastructure of Web3."

Arbitrum's AnyTrust technology has been implemented on the Nitro stack, providing a highly secure and cost efficient scaling solution that is optimal for gaming and social applications. The same technology is behind the recently announced Abritrum Nova chain that features a 'Data Availability Committee' with participation from Google Cloud, FTX, Reddit, Consensys, P2P, and QuickNode.

You can find more information on Offchain Labs here .

About Offchain Labs

Offchain Labs is a venture-backed and Princeton-founded company that is developing Arbitrum, a suite of scaling technologies for Ethereum. Arbitrum is the leading scaling provider for Ethereum and has two live chains -- Arbitrum One, the scaling solution of choice for DeFi and NFTs and Arbitrum Nova, the newly announced gaming and social platform. Arbitrum's technology instantly scales apps, reducing costs and increasing capacity, without sacrificing Ethereum's security. Porting contracts to Arbitrum requires no code changes or downloads as Arbitrum is fully compatible with most existing Ethereum developer tooling. Hundreds of teams have already chosen to build in the Arbitrum ecosystem.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Offchain Labs