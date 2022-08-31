Performance Systems Integration Adds Four New Acquisitions in 2022

With the Latest Additions Performance Systems Integrations Strengthens Presence in Oregon, Washington, and Northern California

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Systems Integration (PSI) has acquired four companies thus far in 2022, adding on to its fire and life safety platform— Statcomm Inc., General Fire, Evergreen Fire and Safety Inc. (Evergreen), and Water Metrics Co West (Water Metrics). Based in Portland, Oregon, PSI is a leading single source provider of fire and life safety services in the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West, and Northern California regions. The company provides customers with fire and life safety services including system inspection, service and monitoring, equipment and first-aid sales and cylinder repairs as well as installations for new construction and retrofits.

"We are thrilled to include Statcomm, General Fire, Evergreen, and Water Metrics under the PSI umbrella. We look forward to continuing to provide customers throughout Washington, Oregon, and the Bay Area with exceptional levels of service while also offering new service lines to further address customer needs," said PSI CEO, Travis Everton.

Statcomm Inc., located in Mountain View, California, was acquired in January. Statcomm provides repeating fire and life safety inspection, repair, and maintenance services—as well as installation services for new construction and retrofits to customers across various industries in the San Francisco Bay Area. PSI will continue to grow Statcomm's business and provide customers in the Bay Area with exceptional levels of service.

Evergreen, located in Mukilteo, Washington, was acquired in May. Evergreen provides fire and life safety system inspection, repair, and maintenance services and parts to customers across various industries in the greater Seattle area. PSI will continue growing the strong business Evergreen has built over the years.

"For the Evergreen team, the integration with PSI has been fantastic. The door is now open to being a full-service company. And with a larger company comes a lot of great benefits that we could not afford to give the team before," said Pat Shay of Evergreen.

General Fire, located in Spokane, Washington, was acquired in May. General Fire provides fire alarm, fire extinguisher, and suppression system services to customers across various industries in the Inland Northwest. This new addition further strengthens PSI's presence and expertise across Eastern Washington.

Water Metrics, located in Portland, Oregon, was acquired in August, and is the tenth overall addition to the PSI platform. Water Metrics provides residential and commercial customers in the greater Portland area with a variety of backflow and gauge services including testing, repair, and maintenance services, equipment sales, and installations.

PSI is committed to delivering high-quality customer service through its "single-point-of-management" compliance services for all fire and life safety installations and inspections. PSI also operates cylinder requalification, cylinder maintenance, and fire equipment parts distribution businesses under the Fire King brand. With decades of experience in the fire and life safety industry, PSI's highly qualified technicians are carefully factory-trained and NICET-certified to deliver the highest level of services. Beyond compliance, PSI's mission is to help save lives by providing meaningful fire and life safety protection and training.

