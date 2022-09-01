Award-Winning Morris Australian Single Malt Whisky Makes its U.S. Debut

New Single Malt Signature Whisky & Single Malt Muscat Barrel Whisky Reflect the Provenance, Climate and Terroir Inherent to Australian Wine & Spirits

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the market for imported whiskies heats up, today Australia's Morris Whisky, in partnership with distiller and importer Hotaling & Co., announces its official launch in the U.S. - introducing connoisseurs to a unique style of whisky that captures the provenance, climate and terroir of Australia. Due to their distinctive flavor profiles, Australian-made whiskies have seen significant popularity and growth in recent years. Only the third Australian Whisky available in the U.S. to date, Morris marks its debut with the rollout of two remarkable, award-winning expressions: Australian Single Malt Signature Whisky and Australian Single Malt Muscat Barrel Whisky.

Led by Head Distiller Darren Peck, who's worked under the tutelage of one of the world's most renowned whisky makers John McDougall (Springbank, Laphroig, Balvenie, among others), Morris combines decades of tradition with modern techniques to craft a distinct style of Australian single malt whisky. Produced in Victoria, Morris Whisky is crafted using 100% locally sourced ingredients and is finished in award-winning fortified wine barrels, producing a maturity, depth and richness of flavor usually reserved for whiskies with extended ageing. With hot days and cool nights, Australia's Mediterranean climate allows the liquid to mature faster than whiskies aged in cooler climates, allowing for richer and more robust flavors to develop in a shorter time.

"At Morris, we've created a unique whisky style that speaks to our home in Rutherglen. Made with Australian barley and pure, filtered water from the Snowy Mountains, Morris Whisky reflects not only the world-class fortified barrels but also its regional Victorian provenance," said Darren Peck, Head Distiller of Morris Whisky. "The Rutherglen region has a climate of hot summer days and cool nights, which is ideal conditions not only for producing world-class wines but also barrel ageing exquisite whisky."

A brilliant sipper, the Australian Single Malt Signature Whisky presents a bright topaz hue and reveals aromas of orchard fruit profiles, macerated black cherry and biscuit, with notes of zesty marmalade jam, lingering cocoa and dark berry for a pleasantly well-rounded mouthfeel. Aged for a minimum of three years in ex-wine barrels with an ABV of 44%, the Signature expression delivers a rich finish that lingers on the palate.

Designed as a whisky best enjoyed neat, the premium Australian Single Malt Muscat Barrel Whisky reveals aromas of dates, figs and dark molasses with a complex mix of dried fig, sweet malt, vanilla and spices on the palate. Also made with Australian malted barley and aged for three years in American and French oak barrels with an ABV of 48%, the Muscat Barrel expression presents a reddish copper hue, ending with a creamy lingering finish.

Both Australian Single Malt Signature Whisky and Australian Single Malt Muscat Barrel Whisky were awarded gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Awards and World Whisky Masters the past two years running, as well as receiving Platinum and Double Gold distinctions respectively at the recent SIP awards.

Production of these two whiskies commenced in 2016 using the original copper pot and column still installed at the Morris winery in 1941, when it was used for producing base spirits for Morris fortified wines. Maturation has taken place on-site in the purpose-built barrel house using ex-wine barrels that have been hand-crafted at Morris' private cooperage to a specific method. The liquid was aged in a combination of American and French oak, ex-Shiraz and Cabernet red wine barrels, that were carefully selected from family-owned wineries in the Barossa and Coonawarra regions.

Established in 1859 in Rutherglen, Morris originally started as a family winery and has since become one of the most acclaimed fortified wine producers in the world. Generations of craftsmanship in blending, ageing and creating world-class wine inspired Morris to introduce a line of single malt whiskies that launched in Australia in 2021. With over 160 years of expertise in winemaking, Morris combines decades of tradition, a heritage copper still, and ancient fortified casks with contemporary techniques to create a whisky that is a true expression of time and place.

"The global popularity of Australian whisky in recent years has created an opportunity for Hotaling to introduce Morris Whisky to American consumers, becoming only the third Australian whisky on the U.S. market," said Dan Leese, President and CEO of Hotaling & Co. "We are very excited to expand our whisky portfolio with these two exceptional single malts – which round out our world whisky offerings."

Imported by Hotaling & Co., Morris Australian Single Malt Whisky is available at select retailers in California, Texas, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, Georgia, Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Maryland with eventual availability in Arizona, Nevada, and Missouri in the coming months. The Australian Single Malt Signature Whisky has a suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750 ml and the Australian Single Malt Muscat Barrel Whisky has a suggested retail price of $89.99 for a 750 ml.

About Morris Australian Single Malt Whisky:

Established in 1859, Morris of Rutherglen is one of the most acclaimed fortified producers in the world. Craftsmanship in blending, ageing and creating world-class fortified wine has been passed down over six generations of the family, making the distillery perfectly positioned to create extraordinarily flavoured Australian single malt whisky. Located in the Rutherglen region of Northeast Victoria, Australia, the distillery boasts the Snowy Mountains to its east. This natural source provides the purest water all year-round and allows the truest flavours and characters of the whisky to shine.

The Morris Whisky range currently consists of Australian Single Malt Signature Whisky and Australian Single Malt Muscat Barrel Whisky with future releases planned. The extraordinary flavour comes from access to American and French oak wine barrels which are carefully selected from Casella family-owned wineries in the Barossa and Coonawarra regions of Australia. These barrels are all prepared by hand at our private cooperage to a customised shaving and toasting method for optimal maturation. Coupled with the local climate of hot summer days and cool nights, these conditions are perfect for ageing single malt. The whisky is then finished in

a combination of Morris of Rutherglen fortified wine barrels, some of which have held the world's most highly awarded fortified wine to create the unique and distinctive Morris Whisky flavour profile.

For more information visit: https://www.morriswhisky.com/

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America's first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London's oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling's most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling's Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 29th year of distilling and its 12th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

