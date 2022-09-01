MedSpa Partners Expands to Third US State with Bodify Partnership

- First Acquisition in Arizona Continues to Establish MSP as North America's Premier Medical Aesthetics Platform -

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome the team at Bodify to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. Co-founded by sisters Melissa Mickelson and Jessica Stellwagen, Bodify is entirely dedicated to non-surgical body sculpting. Having performed tens of thousands of CoolSculpting treatments at their two Phoenix-area locations, Bodify is recognized globally as a center of excellence for body contouring.

Bodify's patient-first approach has garnered numerous awards and extensive media coverage, but the ultimate testament to their dedication to their customers is the hundreds of 5-star reviews from patients which consistently highlight the professionalism of the team and the expectation-exceeding experience. This reputation for creating industry-leading outcomes and experiences for patients led Jessica and Melissa to create Bodify Academy, through which they have trained hundreds of other providers around the world to help elevate the standard of care for all CoolSculpting patients.

Speaking on their reasons for partnering with MedSpa Partners, Ms. Mickelson and Ms. Stellwagen shared, "We are humbled and proud of everything that we have accomplished so far at Bodify, but we know there is still so much opportunity to help patients meet their body goals. As we considered our options for which platform to partner with to accelerate our vision, MSP stood out from the others not only in terms of their track record and quality of clinics, but also their culture. For us, partnering with people we are excited to work with and who are equally passionate about supporting us and our team is critical, and that made MSP our clear choice."

In welcoming Bodify to the partnership, MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "Ever since we first met Jess and Melissa through Bodify Academy we have been so impressed not only by their deep skill set, but also their infectious attitude. Bodify was founded first and foremost to help people, and their passion for creating the best possible patient experience at every touchpoint is perfectly aligned with our mission at MSP. Moreover, the team at Bodify have developed some of the most sophisticated and effective operations and marketing best practices we have seen. We look forward to sharing these best practices throughout the platform and working closely with Jess and Melissa to accelerate all MSP clinics into body contouring centers of excellence."

