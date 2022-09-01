Zywave Expands Carrier Offerings with Launch of Carrier Engagement Suite

Dynamic new solution lowers claims exposure and raises retention rates by connecting policyholders with industry-leading content, web portal access, and LMS tools in a single platform

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, today announced the release of a new offering, Carrier Engagement Suite, which leverages Zywave's Client Cloud to connect carriers with insureds at scale by harnessing industry-leading content, web portal access, and a learning management system, all in a single platform.

The Carrier Engagement Suite fosters stronger relationships with insureds, while differentiating the carrier's offerings and services. This one-stop shop gives insureds the tools to take greater control of their insurance journey, while bolstering insurers' value as they provide these critical resources to individual employers and corporate policyholders.

"Our Carrier Engagement Suite dramatically upticks the number of off-cycle customer touchpoints for carriers between policy inception and renewal," said Zywave senior vice president Jeff Cohen. "Providers are expected to engage with insureds and continually offer content and resources — which effectively lower claims exposure and raise retention stickiness —but that's a lot of work. Zywave's Carrier Engagement Suite lowers that burden by delivering these resources at scale. With content, courses, and tools available in one centralized location, carriers now have a streamlined process that enables them to meet the increasing expectations of their customers."

This dynamic solution set allows carriers to access, curate, and share relevant resources with their insureds. In addition, the Carrier Engagement Suite is home to a vast library of comprehensive content, hundreds of compliance courses, and tool packages for multiple specialties. Carriers can customize the user experience and portal interface to match their branding and corporate style, creating a seamless extension of their coverage offerings. The Carrier Engagement Suite's web portal is also available to insureds 24/7, ensuring that they can connect to important information and resources at their convenience.

For more information on the Carrier Engagement Suite visit https://www.zywave.com/carrier/carrier-engagement-suite/.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

Contact: Megan O'Shea

megan.oshea@zywave.com

+1.414.454.6117

