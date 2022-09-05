Ekinops Signs the United Nations Global Compact UNGC

PARIS, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and businesses, announces that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The UNGC is a voluntary initiative for companies and organizations to participate in the creation of a global framework for achieving sustainable growth by exhibiting responsible, creative leadership and acting as good members of society. Companies and organizations that sign the UNGC are required to uphold and contribute to the realization of 10 principles in four areas: Human Rights, Labor, Environment, and Anti-Corruption.

Human Rights Labor Standards Environment Anti-Corruption Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses. Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining; Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labor; Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labor; and Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges; Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility; and Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies. Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery.

As part of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policy, Ekinops engages in daily business activities with an endeavor to be a responsible company with respect to third parties and to limit the environmental impact of its activities to advance towards sustainable development goals.

Signing the UNGC means Ekinops is willing to integrate the UNGC principles into the Group's strategy, culture and daily operations, and to advance them in its area of influence. By signing the UNGC, Ekinops commits to publishing a yearly Community of Practice (COP), describing the Group's efforts to integrate the ten principles.

Didier Brédy, Chairman and CEO of Ekinops said:

"Several months after creating its ESG committee, Ekinops continues its efforts towards sustainable value creation. We are proud to be a signatory of this UN Global Compact statement and to take this commitment. Ekinops will play its role by ensuring we better ourselves alongside the other parts of our ecosystem."

