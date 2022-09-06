Teradek Launches ART: The Lowest Latency Streaming Protocol Over The Internet

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradek recently launched ART: a new streaming protocol that delivers secure, ultra-low latency (ULL) audio and video over the public internet. With latency clocking in at sub-100 milliseconds over a WAN – despite +5% packet error rates – ART breaks new ground and raises expectations for ultra-fast live video delivery.

ART addresses the most persistent problems with point-to-point video over the public internet: latency and packet loss.

ART was created to address two of the most persistent problems with point-to-point video over the public internet: latency and packet loss. What sets ART apart is that it utilizes Joint Source-Channel Coding (JSCC) to evaluate video content and network characteristics simultaneously: optimizing for both in one step. The result is a highly-resilient, blazing-fast video stream in even the most challenging network conditions.

The protocol was jointly-developed by Teradek and Amimon using the same zero-delay technology behind Teradek's Emmy and Academy Award-winning Bolt wireless video system.

"ART is without a doubt the most impressive video transport protocol available today," remarked Michael Gailing, Teradek's General Manager of Live Production. "No other protocol can deliver broadcast-quality, real-time performance over a WAN like it."

With end-to-end AES-256 encryption, easy firewall traversal, and no re-transmission delays, ART is trailblazing a new standard for broadcast, live event, and remote monitoring needs.

Teradek will be showcasing ART for the first time in Europe at IBC 2022 from September 9-12. Watch an exclusive demo live at IBC 2022 . If you can't attend, book a virtual demo at tdek.co/art .

About Teradek

Teradek, a subsidiary of Creative Solutions (CS), designs and manufactures high-performance video solutions for broadcast, cine, medical, and general imaging applications. These technologies are used by production professionals in film, television, news, sports, live events, online streaming, and other media enterprises. A subdivision of Videndum plc, CS is composed of Teradek, SmallHD, Wooden Camera and Lightstream, whose products are available via branded websites and retail partners around the globe. More information can be found at www.cs.inc .

