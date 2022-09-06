Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., Named 2022 Sustainability Award Winner by Business Intelligence Group

The Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System was recognized in the Sustainable Product of the Year category for its commitment to reducing medication misuse and environmental harm

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., maker of the Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System, was named a winner of Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Sustainability Awards, which honor companies and products that have made sustainability an integral part of their products and business practices.

Deterra logo (PRNewsfoto/Verde Technologies) (PRNewswire)

The Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System — a medication disposal pouch or container that safely destroys and disposes of unused and expired medications — was honored in the Sustainable Product of the Year category. This category recognizes physical products that improve sustainability or are designed to be more eco-friendly than market alternatives. Other 2022 Sustainability Award winners include General Motors, PepsiCo Beverages North America, LG Electronics, and Dow.

"We're honored to receive this recognition of our mission to prevent drug abuse and protect the environment through safe deactivation and disposal," said Jason Sundby, chairman and CEO of Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc. "This award will help us amplify our efforts to educate the public about the importance of safe medication disposal practices."

Deterra uses organic activated carbon and tap water to render drugs inert, making them unretrievable for misuse and safe to throw away in household trash without contaminating landfills or waterways. It is the only product available that is scientifically proven to destroy prescription and over-the-counter medications, including pills, patches, liquids, creams and films.

"We pride ourselves on making Deterra environmentally sound throughout its product lifecycle, and we're always working to improve our efforts," said Nancy Devine, Verde's chief operating officer. "That includes manufacturing Deterra at a plant using 100% wind-generated energy and bio-based plastic for our pouch packaging."

To date, millions of Deterra Pouches have been used across all 50 states and internationally to destroy nearly 806 million medications. Verde's goal is to deactivate and dispose of 1 billion pills by 2023.

About Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc.

Minneapolis-based Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., is a privately owned company committed to developing research based scientifically proven solutions to reduce drug abuse, misuse and negative environmental impact. The patented Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System is powered by proprietary activated carbon, which deactivates drugs. Deterra is highly effective in adsorbing and firmly binding drugs, rendering them inert, unavailable for misuse and safe for the environment. Visit DeterraSystem.com to learn more.

