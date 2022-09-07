Bernhard Capital Launches AEC Platform With Investment in Grace Hebert Curtis

Platform Will Support Growing Demand for New, Sustainable Infrastructure Across the Country

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP ("Bernhard Capital"), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, today announced the launch of a dedicated architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) platform with an investment in Grace Hebert Curtis Architecture ("GHC"). GHC will continue to be led by CEO Jerry Hebert and its current management team, which will retain a significant stake in the business. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in Baton Rouge and with locations in Dallas, New Orleans, Lake Charles, and Lafayette, GHC and its team of talented, client-focused architects have delivered innovative, functional, and personal projects for thousands of customers. Its holistic, immersive design project management approach prioritizes transparency, client engagement, and customer satisfaction throughout every step of the development process. The company currently serves clients in designing and developing properties across distinct asset classes and industries, including education (higher ed and K-12), commercial office, industrial, and healthcare.

Bernhard Capital will support the ongoing growth of GHC and build on the company's recent momentum. The firm plans to leverage its critical infrastructure services expertise with this platform to partner with the best-in-class businesses supporting the growing demand for modern, sustainable infrastructure.

"We continue to see a number of tailwinds within the broader AEC market as businesses, institutions, and local and federal governments dedicate more resources to the development of critical and civic infrastructure, particularly K-12 schools and healthcare," said Jeff Koonce, Partner at Bernhard Capital. "GHC has established a reputation for delivering the highest quality architecture and design services to bring new, sustainable properties to life and will be well positioned for long-term success. We look forward to building a platform that will serve as a one-stop offering for customers across the country."

"We have spent over five decades exceeding our clients' expectations and serving as the conduit for their vision. Our team's commitment to excellence and creating engaging spaces that embrace and celebrate our clients' mission and culture has created unique opportunities to partner with premier businesses, organizations, and civic and educational institutions," said Mr. Hebert. "The exceptional team at Bernhard Capital shares our vision for growth while maintaining our focus on designing buildings and infrastructures that support and improve the communities and businesses they serve. We are excited to work together to build on our track-record of success, expand our capabilities to better serve our clients and lay the groundwork for a leading, full-service national AEC platform."

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is an operationally focused private equity firm investing in middle-market businesses that provide essential services for critical infrastructure in North America. Bernhard Capital Partners was established in 2013 and has deployed capital across four funds representing approximately $2.9 billion of gross assets under management and is ranked as one of Private Equity International's 300 largest private equity firms worldwide. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.bernhardcapital.com.

