Red Wing Shoe Company Champions the Important Work of Safety Professionals

Leading Safety Gear Company Celebrates Everyday Heroes Who Protect Workers

RED WING, Minn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The skilled work of the trades builds the world around us, but without professionals who make safety their calling, this would not be possible. Safety professionals work relentlessly to keep employees free of risk and harm day after day. Workers and their families depend on them for their well-being and to protect them from accidents and even fatalities. Red Wing Shoe Company, which has outfitted workers with safety gear for over 117 years, is committed to honoring these professionals. Its "For Work That Moves The World" initiative shares the stories of safety professionals and their contribution to the operations and advancement of our nation.

Red Wing Shoe Company (PRNewsfoto/Red Wing Shoe Company) (PRNewswire)

"Safety professionals enable constant achievements in infrastructure and manufacturing, and this critical work that keeps the world moving isn't always recognized," said Tito Warren, president of global industrial sales and operations at Red Wing Shoe Company. "We want to celebrate these everyday heroes who work tirelessly to keep trades workers safe on the job. We would like to thank all safety professionals and encourage all companies, employees and their families to do the same."

"For Work That Moves the World" shares the stories of safety professionals like these who protect, defend and empower the work of the trades:

Debra Hilmerson , president and CEO of Hilmerson Safety, who has devoted more than 30 years to the safety profession. From working as a crew member to growing as a safety professional to becoming a safety innovator and president of her own company that designs and manufactures construction safety products, her career was propelled by a coworker who sustained a jobsite injury.

Quentin Johnson , regional safety manager for MP Nexlevel, an APi Group company, who believes all of life's best moments are made possible by safety. His work in utilities helps to connect America, and seeing his workplace safety incidents go down is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

Carina Sowinski, CSP, CHST senior safety manager for Mortenson, who has a passion for introducing the safety profession to young people, especially young women who might not know about opportunities to work in risk management and occupational health and safety.

Safety professionals are committed to sending workers home safely and championing organizations that embrace workplace safety as a company value, which has made a significant impact, including:

38.26 million lives protected

Workplace incidents have declined by 75 percent during the last four decades

6 percent projected job growth in occupational health and safety through 2028

Red Wing Shoe Company is celebrating the safety heroes who make the world around us run. All safety professionals are invited to share their stories – from their own experience in the industry or about someone they've worked with who has made a difference in safety – for the chance to be featured as part of the "For Work That Moves The World" initiative. Workers can submit their stories for consideration here.

About Red Wing Shoe Company

Red Wing Shoe Company Inc. is a global leader in the design, production and distribution of safety and lifestyle footwear and work apparel. Established in 1905 in Red Wing, Minn., the privately held company's family of brands includes Red Wing Shoes®, the premium choice for purpose-built work footwear, workwear and accessories. Its brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multichannel environment of 500+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners and owned e-commerce platforms. Red Wing Shoe Company employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide and operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing, Minn. and Potosi, Mo. For more information, please visit redwingshoeco.com or follow @RedWingShoes.

Media Contact:

Sarah Hughes

sarah.hughes@clynch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Wing Shoe Company